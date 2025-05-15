Another big offseason is underway for the Chicago Bulls after a disappointing season. The Bulls once again qualified for the NBA Play-In Tournament, and for the third year in a row, their season was ended by the Miami Heat. Chicago finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, so they opened the tournament at home against the Heat. They lost, and now the team has some big decisions to make before next season rolls around. One of them involves Josh Giddey.

Josh Giddey was traded to the Bulls prior to the start of last season, and he ended up being one of the best players on the team. He got hot after the All-Star break, and he is a big reason why the Bulls were playing some solid basketball down the stretch. Now the Bulls have to decide if they want to pay him the hefty number that he is looking for.

Giddey is a restricted free agent this offseason, and the number that has been floated around in terms of what he wants in a new contract is $150 million. According to a report from Hoops Hype, it sounds like that number is accurate.

“The belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more,” the report states.

If Josh Giddey can consistently play at the level that he was at during the last couple of months of the season, a big contract like that might be worth it for the Bulls. However, can Giddey keep that up long-term? Or was it just a random hot stretch?

Giddey's splits at the end of the season were quite impressive. He didn't average more than 13.9 points per game during a full month until his numbers shot up dramatically in February. Giddey averaged 19.8 PPG that month, and he shot 53.6% from three. In March and April, he kept up that pace, averaging over 20 PPG in both months.

Before the All-Star break, Josh Giddey averaged 12.2 PPG and he shot 34.5% from three. After the All-Star break, he averaged 21.2 PPG and shot 45.7% from deep. If that is the player that Giddey is now, then a big contract is much more reasonable.