After another disappointing season, it's clear that what the Chicago Bulls are doing right now isn't working. The Bulls lost at home on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the NBA play-in tournament, and the season is now over. This is the third straight year that the Bulls have lost in the play-in tournament, and they have been eliminated by the Heat each time. Chicago needs to make some roster moves, but they do have a couple of good core players like Coby White and Josh Giddey.

Coby White has spent his entire career with the Bulls, and Josh Giddey just joined the team this year. There is no doubt about it, they were the best players on the team, and it sounds like the Bulls want to keep them around.

“Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas expressed desire to retain Josh Giddey and Coby White long-term,” K.C. Johnson said in a post. “Giddey is RFA. White is extension eligible but has outplayed contract and likely headed to UFA in 2026.”

Arturas Karnisovas has liked what he has seen from White and Coby, but he does know that the roster needs to get better.

“I wouldn't put any limitations on this roster and the way Josh Giddey and Coby White are playing,” Karnisovas said, according to a post from K.C. Johnson. “We're constantly looking for ways to improve.”

Giddey's rise during the last couple of months has been incredibly impressive. After averaging no more than 13.9 points per game in a full month this season, Giddey averaged over 19.8 PPG in each of the last three months. He averaged 12.2 PPG before the All-Star break and 21.2 after.

“At start of season, I felt like I couldn't get going and I was trying too hard to fit in and please everybody,” Giddey said Thursday, according to a post from K.C. Johnson. “Post-trade-deadline, I started to play freely and be me. We as a team found another gear post-deadline.”

As for White, it wasn't as surprising to see him finish the season strong. He has been a key player for this team for multiple seasons now, and he thinks that the future is bright in Chicago with not only Giddey, but also Matas Buzelis by his side.

“I think I fit in well with them,” White said Thursday. “I think for the most part, you know, I do. Both of those guys only want to win, and so that makes it easy to play with them. Giddey, obviously, very unselfish. High IQ for the game. Great feel for the game, obviously, seeing what he did once he got his feet set, once he got comfortable, and then, like I always say for Matas, the sky is the limit for him. He continues to get better. He wants to get better. So I think as long as we keep getting better, trust in the process. We have great relationships off the court as well. So that always helps. But I feel like if we continue to get better, continue to climb the mountain together, I think, as a whole, we got a chance.”

The Bulls have a lot of work to do, and Coby White and Josh Giddey might be two guys that they decide to build a team around.