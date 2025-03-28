Josh Giddey delivered a stunning buzzer-beater, launching a half-court Hail Mary that dropped through the net to seal the Chicago Bulls' 119-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center on Thursday. With the final possession in his hands, the Aussie point guard fired from the logo, sinking a dagger that left the Lakers stunned.

After the game, an ecstatic Giddey told reporters he planned to rewatch the moment after drilling the buzzer-beater over Lakers star LeBron James.

“As soon as it left my fingertips, it looked good. That's kind of why I held my follow through the whole time. I had that feeling. It looked straight. It felt good. Special night. Comeback win. Gonna watch it all night. It was a helluva team effort. We'll enjoy this one,” Giddey said in his post-game interview.

Josh Giddey breaks down his game-winning buzzer-beating half-court 3 to lift the Bulls to a win over the Lakers. “As soon as it left my fingertips, it looked good,” Giddey said. “And that’s kind of why I held my follow-through the whole time. I had that feeling.” pic.twitter.com/UnpJUPbSBZ — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Giddey recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, finishing with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. Coby White contributed 26 points and nine assists for the Bulls.

The Bulls guard's shot sealed a dramatic fourth-quarter meltdown, as the Lakers surrendered 11 three-pointers on 14 attempts. In a span of just 4.2 seconds, a defensive lapse by James and a costly turnover on the ensuing inbound pass led to two crucial Bulls threes.

JOSH GIDDEY FROM HALF COURT FOR THE WIN 🤯 What an ENDING!pic.twitter.com/KgT8HlfSHB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Josh Giddey breaking the Los Angeles Lakers' hearts

The Lakers built an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, overcoming a sluggish start with two strong quarters before faltering late. Instead of staying aggressive, they focused on draining the clock with nearly 10 minutes remaining, hesitating to touch the ball to shave off a few seconds.

The Bulls seized the opportunity, catching fire from the field as Coby White pushed the pace in transition—just as he did in their previous matchup against the Purple and Gold.

With Giddey's late-game heroics, the Bulls defeated the Lakers for the second time in five days. Overcoming an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers was a remarkable feat, and Giddey’s buzzer-beater etched his name into Bulls lore.

Reaves led the Lakers with 30 points and three assists, while Luka Doncic contributed 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Jaxson Hayes added 19 points and eight rebounds, and LeBron James recorded 17 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds.

Chicago has strung together their second four-game winning streak this month, taking nine of their last 11 matchups. Their record for the month now stands at 9-4.

The Bulls' recent surge has been unexpected, given their inconsistent play earlier in the season, but it couldn't have come at a better time. With the postseason just weeks away, they have emerged as one of the league's hottest teams, and Josh Giddey has played a key role in that turnaround. They’ll look to keep the momentum going on Saturday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers dropped to 44-29, now tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for fourth place in the Western Conference. They’ll have a chance to pull ahead on Saturday when they take on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on the road.