The Chicago Bulls were able to finally trade Zach LaVine after he had been in rumors since the beginning of the season. In a three-team deal with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, LaVine was sent to the Kings and will be a part of a team that has the talent to try and make a push into the playoffs.

Before LaVine was traded to the Kings, the Bulls tried to reach out to the Milwaukee Bucks about him, according to Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson.

“Fluid week but currently hearing there's optimism for a Lonzo Ball trade in which draft capital would be acquired. Also: Bulls engaged with Milwaukee on LaVine deal but ultimately shifted energy/focus to 3-team deal that happened,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There have been rumors that the Bucks were interested in players such as LaVine, Bradley Beal, and Jimmy Butler, but they may strike out on all of them ahead of the deadline. It's obvious that the Bucks are trying to improve their team, but the Bulls saw a better offer with the Kings and the Spurs.

The Bulls now seem to be focusing on going young, and there could be more players on the team who are on the move.

Bulls trade Zach LaVine to Kings in three-team deal

The Bulls had been trying to move Zach LaVine for some time now, and it looks like the ownership group is satisfied with the move, according to K.C. Johnson.

“Obviously, ownership has to sign off on the deal, and they do have more financial flexibility now, and they control their draft assets now. Those are things that historically ownership has valued and favored. I haven't talked to ownership, but my sense would be that they're pleased with this move,” Johnson said on 670 The Score.

The next step is to trade more players for assets, and Nikola Vucevic could be the next player on the block. Vucevic has gotten interest from teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, and whoever has the best deal will most likely get him.

Other players like Lonzo Ball and Coby White could also be on the trade block, as they can help teams looking for depth at the guard position.

It feels like a win-win for both LaVine and the Bulls, with him being able to go to a team trying to win while the Bulls are focused on their young players.