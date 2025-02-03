After years of trade rumors, the Chicago Bulls finally traded All-Star guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night as part of the De'Aaron Fox blockbuster trade. And while the move has been met with mixed reviews for the Bulls, reports have indicated that the team's ownership is pleased with the deal.

In addition to LaVine, Chicago gave up a 2025 second-round pick, with Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and their own 2025 first-round pick (which had previously been held by the Spurs) coming back the other way. It may not be super flashy, but it was what the Bulls needed to do to kickstart a rebuild, with the team's ownership being happy that the front office is moving towards getting away from being a consistent middle-of-the-pack team.

“Obviously, ownership has to sign off on the deal, and they do have more financial flexibility now, and they control their draft assets now. Those are things that historically ownership has valued and favored. I haven't talked to ownership, but my sense would be that they're pleased with this move,” K.C. Johnson said on 670 The Score.

Bulls finally beginning full-scale rebuild after Zach LaVine trade

While the Bulls are currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, they have been stuck treading water over the past few seasons without much sense of direction. By moving on from LaVine (with a potential trade of Nikola Vucevic following), Chicago has made it clear that they are finally embracing a rebuild in hopes of becoming a championship contender in a few years time.

Chicago likely could have maximized their value of LaVine had they traded him earlier in this long-running saga, but the fact that the move was made is a win in its own right for the team's ownership. Chances are the Bulls will look to unload some more pieces before the upcoming trade deadline, which falls on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.