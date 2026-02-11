The Chicago Bulls made a late push to acquire Yves Missi at the NBA trade deadline, but discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans ultimately fell short due to differing asking prices.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Chicago held strong interest in the 21-year-old center and attempted to structure a deal on deadline day using multiple second-round picks it had previously acquired. However, New Orleans was unwilling to move Missi without receiving a first-round pick in return.

“Missi was another heavily discussed center this trade cycle, with the Chicago Bulls holding strong interest in him,” Siegel wrote. “Although Chicago attempted to trade for Missi on the day of the trade deadline, utilizing several second-round picks they had acquired, the Pelicans were not open to trading the young center unless they were to receive a first-round pick, sources said.”

Pelicans hold firm on first-round price as Yves Missi remains future trade target

As a result, no deal materialized. Siegel added that Missi is expected to remain a prominent trade target closer to the 2026 NBA Draft, as the Pelicans are seeking to recoup a first-round selection in this year’s draft cycle.

Missi is in his second NBA season and has seen a shift in role. He is averaging 5.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the field across 47 appearances, including seven starts. He is logging 19.3 minutes per contest after averaging 26.8 minutes and starting 67 games during his rookie campaign.

Chicago enters Wednesday at 24-30 and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bulls are looking to snap a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET before the league pauses for All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

New Orleans, 15-40 and 14th in the Western Conference, carries a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s home matchup against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET.