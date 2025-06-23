In a Twitter moment that resonated across the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell shared his reaction after Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton collapsed with a ruptured Achilles early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

“These calf strains ain’t no joke man!! Praying for Ty 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Mitchell, the Cavaliers franchise ace, posted, capturing the genuine concern felt by athletes familiar with the fragility of such injuries.

Haliburton had been managing a strained right calf since Game 5, pushing through pain to help his team reach the finals. He started Game 7 on fire, sinking three three-pointers within the first five minutes. Then, just under five minutes into the first quarter, he slipped driving to the basket. He fell in agony, pounding the court and then hobbled off, unable to put weight on his right leg.

The injury was later confirmed as a ruptured Achilles tendon, one of the most serious setbacks in sports, commonly requiring surgery and a lengthy recovery. With his tenure at just 25 years old, Haliburton now faces a recovery timeline that could stretch well into next season.

Mitchell’s words carried added weight. The Cavaliers guard is no stranger to the grind of calf injuries. Early in the playoffs, he endured his own calf setback during Cleveland's Eastern Conference second-round match-up, coincidentally against Haliburton's Pacers. He knows how minor strains can spiral into career-altering problems if not managed with care.

His tweet offered more than a prayer; it sounded like a warning from someone who’d walked a similar path. It translates into more than immediate concern, a reminder of the fragility of athlete health and the thin line between temporary discomfort and catastrophic injury.

Article Continues Below

Across the NBA, stars responded swiftly. LeBron James posted a blunt one-word reaction, while Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and others echoed prayers and support. Even NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes chimed in with an empathetic “Prayers up man… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”.

For Haliburton, the injury comes at a pivotal moment. His breakout this postseason has been nothing short of spectacular. He averaged nearly 15 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in the Finals, pushing Indiana to the brink of their first-ever championship. Now rehabilitation begins, and the cares of today turn into the challenge of training tomorrow.

Mitchell’s words speak to the mindset needed during recovery. Calf strains may appear minor, but can quickly morph into tears if not handled carefully. It’s a caution for Haliburton and the Pacers organization to prioritize long-term health over short-term gains, especially with his career still in ascent.

In that tweet, Mitchell did more than pray. He lent his experience, empathy, and wisdom, highlighting the often invisible struggles behind the game's biggest moments. His message was clear: this is real, this is serious, and the road to recovery will demand patience, care, and resilience.