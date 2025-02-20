Exiting the annual NBA All-Star break, the Cleveland Cavaliers must handle business on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. Last time out, despite dealing with injuries, the Cavs saw another dominant victory in a dramatic win over the Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn, meanwhile, is on a three-game winning streak, last defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 100-96.

This will be the third of four matchups between the Eastern Conference rivals this year. Currently, Cleveland is 2-0 against Brooklyn this season, riding a four-game winning streak that dates to last season. Unfortunately, the Cavs will be undermanned heading into this matchup with the Raptors with injuries taking their toll on Cleveland. If the Cavs want to avoid an upset before the All-Star break, they must be greater than the sum of their parts.

The Cavs could welcome back Isaac Okoro against the Nets!

Heading into this matchup Cleveland will be without Dean Wade (knee) and JT Thor (NBA G League assignment). Wade has been sidelined for a while now. Based on recent trends, he could return for the Cavs against the New York Knicks. Thor, meanwhile, hasn't gotten consistent playing time with Cleveland this season. So, to remedy that, he has been spending the majority of his time developing with the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate.

The more encouraging sign despite Cleveland's injury woes is that Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Ty Jerome (calf) are both questionable. Due to their questionable status, both will be game-time decisions and welcome additions to the Cavs' bench if they're able to play.

Making his Cleveland debut in this matchup is 10-day signee Nae’Qwan Tomlin. Signed from the Charge, Tomlin is a versatile stretch-four. He's averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 54.5% from the field and 36.2% from three on 4.3 attempts per game. He also brings self-creation skills, making him a strong fit for Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson’s movement-based system.

While Tomlin fills an immediate need, the Cavs still must address the depth lost with Niang and LeVert. To that end, Cleveland will sign veteran Javonte Green, the NBA’s best 6’5 power forward who can also handle ball-handling guard duties, once he clears waivers.

Who will Brooklyn have available against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, the Nets will be without several players. Against Cleveland, Brooklyn won't have Reece Beekman (NBA G League assignment), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Tosan Evbuomwan (NBA G League assignment), De'Anthony Melton (ACL), Cam Thomas (hamstring), and Dariq Whitehead (NBA G League assignment).

Brooklyn fans anticipated the returns of both Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney once the All-Star festivities ended. They'll be forced to wait further as neither is going to suit up against Cleveland.

Thankfully, Nets fans will see Nic Claxton on the floor against the Cavs. Brooklyn will need Claxton out there, especially against Cleveland's fearsome duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Claxton's availability could prove to be key as Brooklyn seeks its seventh win in eight tries. The Nets big man has posted two double-doubles in his last three games and will need to replicate those performances if Brooklyn hopes to upset Cleveland at home.