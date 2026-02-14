The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Riley Minix to a two-way contract, the team announced officially on Saturday. He is the 18th and final member of the wine-and-gold roster, boosting the Cavs' forward depth as he continues his momentum in the G League.

Minix has played 12 games for the Cleveland Charge, averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in over 31 minutes per contest. He's shooting a sizzling 55.6% from the field, including a 45.7% clip from long distance on nearly six tries a night. The Cavs' G League affiliate acquired Minix from the Austin Spurs on January 13 in a three-team trade with the Westchester Knicks. Cleveland gave up both its 2027 first and second-round picks in the deal.

Before coming to the Charge, the 25-year-old spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with San Antonio's organization. Starting his career undrafted out of Morehead State, with four previous years at Southeastern of the NAIA, Minix's showing in the 2024 NBA Summer League earned him an Exhibit 10 contract and training camp invitation. The Spurs converted his initial terms to a two-way contract that fall.

Minix appeared in just one NBA regular-season game for San Antonio in early November 2024. He was having a solid campaign with Austin, but it was cut short due to a torn left labrum that required surgery. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound swingman returned again for his second summer with the franchise and spent the preseason with the Spurs again on a new two-way contract.

Article Continues Below

On November 2 against the Phoenix Suns, Minix scored a career-high 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting in four-and-a-half minutes of floor time. He played 11 games during the Showcase Cup portion of the G League season before Cleveland came calling to make a move. He averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a steal in over 33 minutes per game with Austin.

Minix has joined Tristan Enaruna and Emanuel Miller as the Cavs' third two-way player. Since being acquired by the Charge, he has produced multiple 20-point outings, including a 27-point showing on 6-of-10 shooting from long distance in a win over Raptors 905 two nights ago.

His teammate, Norchad Omier, was just named G League Player of the Week and will represent the team at the NBA G League Next Up Game on Sunday. Things are looking up for Cleveland head coach Eli Kell-Abrams heading toward the back half of the season.