The Cleveland Cavaliers face a crucial test on the road against the Phoenix Suns. It isn't a test just in pursuit of a victory but in reestablishing their identity before the postseason. A three-game losing streak, the Cavs' longest since late January, has raised concerns about their ability to maintain consistency, especially in the second half.

While dropping games to solid teams like the Clippers, Kings, and Magic isn’t catastrophic, how they’ve lost is troubling. Second-half collapses, defensive lapses, and rebounding struggles have plagued them, making this matchup with the Suns an opportunity for a much-needed course correction.

For the first time in weeks, the Cavs will have their full regular rotation available. This is a significant boost as they look to break their skid. Meanwhile, the Suns will be shorthanded, missing two key contributors Bradley Beal (strained left hamstring) and Mason Plumlee (left quadriceps injury). With Phoenix fighting to hold onto a play-in spot, this game will have a playoff-like intensity, forcing Cleveland to bring its best.

The numbers tell part of the story behind Cleveland's struggles. The Cavs have been outscored by a combined 57 points in the second halves of their last three losses. Defensive intensity has wavered, and their inability to finish possessions on the glass has allowed opponents to capitalize on second-chance points.

These are not the hallmarks of a team built for a deep playoff run. With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Cavs must tighten their execution and return to the disciplined, high-energy style that propelled them to one of the East’s top records.

Rebounding and a star-studded battle will define the Cavs taking on the Suns

Phoenix’s injury issues extend beyond Beal, as Plumlee’s absence weakens their frontcourt. While they still have 7-footer Nick Richards, losing Plumlee removes a physical presence that could have exacerbated Cleveland’s rebounding woes.

The Cavs have been beaten on the boards in recent losses, particularly against the Kings and Clippers, where their failure to close possessions led to additional scoring opportunities for their opponents. Atkinson’s game plan must emphasize keeping Jarrett Allen and Mobley anchored inside while trusting perimeter defenders like Dean Wade, Max Strus, and De’Andre Hunter to contain Phoenix’s playmakers.

Rebounding will be a decisive factor. If Cleveland can control the glass, they’ll dictate the pace and generate transition opportunities—one of their strengths this season. The Suns, even without Beal, still have Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, two elite shot creators who can punish defensive breakdowns. But if the Cavs can limit second-chance points and keep those two from getting easy looks, they’ll have the upper hand.

However, on paper, one of the game's most intriguing battles will be between Evan Mobley and Kevin Durant.

Mobley has taken significant strides on the offensive end this season, blending his elite defensive instincts with a more assertive scoring presence. His ability to challenge Durant on both ends of the floor could be a deciding factor. Durant, despite still being one of the league’s most gifted scorers, has lost some of his defensive edge, making this a potential area for the Cavs to exploit.

Defensively, Mobley’s versatility is a rare asset. Few bigs can seamlessly switch onto perimeter players while still anchoring the paint, but Mobley’s length and agility allow him to challenge Durant’s diverse scoring arsenal. If the Cavs can make Durant exert energy on defense, it could limit his effectiveness down the stretch.

With everyone available, this matchup will be a test of Cleveland's depth

Beyond the immediate need for a win, this game also serves as a litmus test for Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. With his full complement of players available, he has the chance to fine-tune his rotations and solidify his playoff lineup. The depth that was once a weakness for Cleveland has now become a strength, but defining roles and maximizing effectiveness is the next step.

This game also presents an opportunity for Atkinson to experiment with his wing rotation. Earlier in the season, depth at the position was a concern, but now he faces the challenge of finding the right mix of shooting, defense, and versatility among Strus, Hunter, Isaac Okoro, Wade, and Sam Merrill. Strus’ return could shake up the pecking order, but will his shooting be enough to guarantee him significant minutes? Can Hunter’s defense earn him a larger role? These are the questions that need answering before the postseason begins.

The Cavaliers have been one of the league’s best teams for much of the season, but their recent slide has exposed vulnerabilities. Friday night’s game is about more than just ending a losing streak—it’s about proving that they can overcome adversity and fix the issues that have surfaced in recent weeks. A strong performance in Phoenix, particularly in rebounding, defensive discipline, and rotational cohesion, would signal that they are ready to turn the page.

Can Mobley outduel Durant? Will Cleveland’s wings rise to the challenge defensively? Most importantly, can the Cavs reestablish their dominance on the boards? These questions will define whether they leave Phoenix with a much-needed victory or extend their skid to four games. The answer will reveal just how prepared they are for the battles that await in the postseason.