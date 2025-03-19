The Cleveland Cavaliers stormed into the Intuit Dome with confidence, riding high after a dominant first quarter that saw them drop a blistering 45 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a statement opening, showcasing the Cavs' sharp, relentless, and efficient two-way dominance. However, just like in Cleveland's previous outing against the Orlando Magic, the offensive and defensive momentum vanished into thin air.

For the second straight game, the Cavs’ offense fell apart when it mattered most. After their explosive start, they mustered just 74 points over the final three quarters, including a paltry 17 in the fourth. Worse yet, their defense crumbled, allowing the Clippers to dictate the pace and control the game’s final stages.

The numbers are damning. Max Strus did his part, scoring 12 second-half points on 5-for-5 shooting. The rest of the Cavs? A miserable 13-for-39 (33.3%) from the field and 1-for-17 (5.9%) from three. That simply isn’t going to cut it, especially for a team with title ambitions.

“Give them credit, but we have to be better,” Donovan Mitchell admitted. “You want to continue to learn and build. This is one of those things. You have to continue to get punched in the mouth at times to figure things out and you’d rather this happen now. This is a continuous learning process. Not hanging our heads. Understand we have to fix some things and be better.”

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs crumpled in the clutch against the Clippers

If there was ever a night the Cavs needed their star player to guide them out of the mud, this was it. And yet, Mitchell couldn't deliver when Cleveland needed him most.

This marked the second straight game where the Cavs' franchise player couldn’t deliver in crunch time. Against Orlando, Mitchell shot 3-for-12 in the fourth quarter. Against Los Angeles, he was even worse, going 1-for-10 in the second half, finishing with just five points in that stretch. The Cavs were outscored by 23 points when he was on the floor in the second half.

Some may point to Mitchell’s recent groin injury as an excuse, but the truth is, he got to his spots. He had space and created opportunities. The shots, unfortunately, just didn’t fall. More worryingly, while the offensive struggles are glaring, the Cavs’ defense, a strength all season, was equally culpable.

Cleveland's defense was also a concern against Los Angeles

Los Angeles shot 54.8% from the field and 45.7% from three, slicing through Cleveland’s defensive schemes with ease. By the time the final buzzer sounded, four Clippers players topped the 20-point mark:

Kawhi Leonard: 33 points, 12-of-19 shooting, 5-of-6 from deep

Ivica Zubac: 28 points, 20 rebounds

James Harden: 22 points

Bogdan Bogdanović: 20 points, a perfect 8-for-8 from the field

Zubac’s dominance in the paint was particularly alarming. He bullied Cleveland inside, leading to a plus-20 rebounding advantage for the Clippers. The Cavs simply had no answer for his size and physicality.

“They played great,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted. “An elite shot-making performance by them and poor defensive performance by us. Our lack of discipline and then second-chance points, we didn’t do the little things. That kind of defensive performance, you’re not surviving in a playoff atmosphere.”

This isn’t just about one frustrating loss. Instead, it's more concerning is the way Cleveland is losing. The Cavs' recent 16-game winning streak, the longest of the season in the NBA, was built on suffocating defense, balanced scoring, and relentless energy. However, in this latest skid, those pillars are crumbling at the worst possible time.

The issue isn’t talent. The Cavs have proven they belong among the NBA’s elite. But in their last two games, they’ve been outworked and out-executed down the stretch. With only so many games left, the clock is ticking.

“[We'll] worry about us,” Darius Garland said. “Just keep trying to get better, harp on the things that we need to get better at, and get ready for the playoffs. That’s our mindset. That’s what we’re looking forward to. Just tighten up the screws. I know everything is under a microscope right now since we have been on our run. Two losses. It’s basketball. Everybody loses and everybody wins. Is what it is.”

With several games to go on this road trip, Cleveland will have to prove that these collapses are nothing more than temporary growing pains. Not a sign of trouble ahead. Because in the playoffs, there are no second chances and the Cavs cannot afford these mistakes.