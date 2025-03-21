ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Cavaliers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Suns Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -290

Phoenix Suns: +7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, AZ Family Sports Network

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have already beaten the Suns once this season. That game was back in January, but it is still relevant. In the 26-point win, Cleveland shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc with 19 made threes. Additionally, they grabbed 15 offensive rebounds while turning the ball over eight times. The Cavaliers were lights out on offense in the game, and they should be able to repeat that in this one. If they can have another high-scoring game, Cleveland will be able to cover the spread.

Cleveland is the highest scoring team in the NBA. They average 122.4 points per game, which is just above the Memphis Grizzlies point total. The Cavaliers are also second in the league in field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and they turn the ball over the fifth-fewest times per game. The Cavaliers have a very dangerous offense, and it is a huge reason for all their success this year. If they can keep up their scoring, Cleveland will be able to end their losing streak and win this game.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Although it is true the Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA, they have not been playing like it lately. Cleveland enters this game on a three-game losing streak, and they are playing some of their worst basketball all season. In their last three games, the Cavaliers have allowed 108, 132, and 123 points. Their defense has been failing them, and they have scored below their season average in all three games. With the Cavaliers struggling, and this game being in Phoenix, the Suns have a great chance to cover the spread Friday night.

Unlike the Cavs, Phoenix is playing some good basketball. They have won three of their last four games, and their lone loss came against a pretty good Los Angeles Lakers team. In their three wins, the Suns have scored 122, 129, and 127 points. They are putting up points, and it is helping them win games. In fact, when the Suns put up at least 115 points, they are 23-14. With the way the Cavaliers are playing defense lately, it would not be surprising to see the Suns reach this point total. If they can get to 115 points, the Suns will be able to at least cover this spread.

Final Cavaliers-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are not playing well, and the Suns are. The Suns are also a much better home team. With that said, I am not full convinced the Suns will be able to pull off the upset in this game. However, I am confident enough to bet on them to cover the spread as I believe this game will be pretty close. The Cavaliers might win, but I would not be surprised to see the game decided by just a few points.

Final Cavaliers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns +7.5 (-114)