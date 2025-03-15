The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to rewrite their record books, proving with every victory that this isn't just a great season, but a special one. With Cleveland's latest 133-124 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Cavs extended their winning streak to a franchise-best 16 games.

This 16-game win streak surpasses their previous record and further cements Cleveland's place as the NBA’s hottest team. Even more impressively, the Cavs also set a new team record with 11 straight road wins, further reinforcing their resilience and dominance, no matter the venue.

At 56-10, Cleveland holds the best record in the NBA, a staggering 8.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics with 16 games remaining in the regular season. They’ve already clinched a playoff spot and secured the Central Division title, yet their hunger for more is unmistakable. Sure, the playoffs may be over a month away. But their mindset is already locked in and every regular season contest is a stepping stone to the postseason.

Teamwork has made the Cavs' winning dream work against the Grizzlies

Cleveland's success this season has been fueled by a perfect blend of star power and depth. Their backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland continues to lead the way, each averaging over 20 points per game. However, even without Mitchell against Memphis due to a minor groin issue, Cleveland didn’t miss a beat.

Against the Grizzlies, seven Cavs players scored in double figures. Evan Mobley’s 22-point, 11-rebound performance led the charge, Garland chipped in 20, including eight in the fourth quarter, while De’Andre Hunter added 18 off the bench despite dealing with foul trouble.

Cleveland started hot, building a 17-point halftime lead after putting up 75 first-half points. The advantage swelled to a 25-point lead in the second half before Memphis made a late push. But like they have so many times this season, the Cavs never wavered. Each time the Grizzlies threatened, Cleveland answered. A brief 9-2 Memphis run in the fourth quarter cut the lead to 13, but a composed Cavs squad responded immediately with eight of the next 10 points, squashing any hopes of a comeback.

“We can just adjust to anything and fight through any deficit or any adversity,” said Jarrett Allen recently.

“Every single experience we had in the past leads up to stuff like this. We’ve been on the other end where teams have come back against us and blown us out in the other way. And now we know how to fight back and take the lead.”

For Cleveland, winning has become the expectation

Sure, this winning streak the Cavs are on is impressive. However, despite all the accolades, records, and milestones, Cleveland knows they will ultimately be judged by what happens in the playoffs.

That focus is evident in their approach. Despite the grind of the season, playing 16 games in 30 days, including 10 on the road, the Cavs keep finding ways to win. Cleveland has handled overcoming double-digit deficits. They've stifled opponents late in games. Or, like they have all season, they've simply outlasted teams with superior depth and talent. No matter the matchup, the Cavs always sem to have an answer for every challenge thrown their way.

With each victory, they edge closer to their ultimate goal. Again, the winning streaks and records are nice, but they are merely stepping stones toward something greater.

“We have a great mindset. We really don’t like to lose,” Garland said recently. “It’s just a test and a step in the right direction going towards the playoffs.”

The Cavs have already made history. Now, with less than 20 regular season games to go, they’re determined to make even more.