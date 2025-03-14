ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to Memphis for this next cross-conference matchup. The Cleveland Cavaliers (55-10) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (42-24) will Cleveland leading the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently own the best record in the NBA and have a 8.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. They've tied a franchise record with 15-consecutive victories and will be hoping to break the record on the road as the slight betting favorites.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently second in the Western Conference, trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by 12 games. After a brief four-game losing skid, they've won their last four consecutive games in response with a most recent 122-115 over the Utah Jazz. They'll hope for their first win over Cleveland in their final opportunity this season.

Here are the Cavaliers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Grizzlies Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -148

Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning to separate themselves as the best team in the NBA and they've moving past the Boston Celtics in the East at a rapid pace. This potential 16-game winning streak could make franchise history as the Cavs are an impressive 25-6 on the road this season, having one of their better overall seasons in recent memory. Donovan Mitchell is leading this team with one of the best seasons of his career and Evan Mobley has truly come along as a star in the making.

The Cavs own 3 of the 4 longest winning streaks out of any team in the East this season 👀 15 — Cleveland Cavaliers

12 — Cleveland Cavaliers

9 — New York Knicks

8 — Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/wM8kuEPv57 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 26, 2025 Expand Tweet



Not only are the Cavaliers leading the league with 122.7 PPG, but they're also shooting a league-best 39% from beyond the arc. They're second in the NBA in FG% at 49.4%, always looking for high quality looks and taking the extra pass to free a man up. The Cavaliers have been difference makers on the defensive end this season and it's their protection around the rim that's made them one of the league's toughest teams to score on.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

If there's any team that can contend with the Cavaliers' defense, it's the Memphis Grizzlies. Leading the league in scoring at points throughout the season, they're currently right there behind Cleveland with 122.6 PPG. They're also a very efficient 24-10 when playing at home this season, giving them all the advantages in this rematch from the first game where they lost by just six points. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s status is still ‘questionable' and his availability will be crucial to their success in this game.

Ja Morant ices it for the Grizzlies as they win their 4th straight game 🧊🧊 pic.twitter.com/KXgj5Z1Wxd — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet



In games where Jaren Jackson has been unavailable, Ja Morant has flourished with 25.3 PPG and 6.5 APG in four games without his DPOY teammates. While, the Grizzlies are far better with both of them on the floor, Zach Edey has done a phenomenal job filling big shoes during his rookie campaign. He's a force in the paint and does all the dirty work of boxing opponents out on the glass and opening driving lanes for playmakers like Morant and Desmond Bane.

Final Cavaliers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This will be another competitive meeting between these two squads as they're both riding winning streaks of their own. The Cavaliers are the clearly hotter team with 15-straight wins, but it'll be interesting to see if fatigue begins to set in on this road trip. The Grizzlies are also feeling themselves following a Ja Morant dagger to win their last game, so we can expect them to come out the gates with a ton of energy in this one.

The Cavaliers have gone 41-23-1 ATS this season with a 21-10 ATS mark on the road. The Grizzlies are 36-29 ATS this season while going 18-16 ATS at home. Jaren Jackson Jr. was their leading scorer last time out against the Cavaliers, so his potential absence will be a big blow to this Memphis team. With or without him, I like the Cavaliers to win this game as they extend this winning streak to 16.

Final Cavaliers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110)