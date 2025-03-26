The Cleveland Cavaliers' Western Conference road trip has been nothing short of grueling. Long flights, late-night tip-offs, and a stretch of uninspired play have made for a rough journey, one that has left Cleveland battered, bruised, and searching for answers. Now, the Cavs have one final chance to salvage this trip before heading home, but it won’t be easy.

It’s no secret that extended road trips take a toll on teams, especially those traveling across time zones. The Cavs have felt the effects of this firsthand. Entering the final stop in Portland, they sit at 1-3 on this brutal trip, with losses to the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and a shocking defeat to the Sacramento Kings. The lone bright spot? A dominant win over a struggling Utah Jazz team. But beating one of the worst teams in the league isn’t enough to silence the growing doubts surrounding Cleveland.

This road trip has exposed cracks in the foundation. The offense has been inconsistent, and the defense, once their calling card, has looked shaky at best. Worse, the energy and focus that defined their early-season dominance seem to have faded. The question now is simple: Can they regain their identity before the playoffs arrive?

Standing in their way are the Portland Trail Blazers, a scrappy team that has already shown Cleveland they won’t go down without a fight. Making matters even tougher? The Cavs will be without their superstar guard Donovan Mitchell, who will sit out due to groin injury management.

Still, if Cleveland is serious about its championship aspirations, this is a game it must win, especially when the Cavs have struggled throughout this Western Conference road trip.

The Cavs want to wrap up this frustrating road trip on a high note

There’s an old saying in sports: You have to beat the teams you’re supposed to beat. That applies here. Portland, while improved since the start of the year, is still a team Cleveland should handle. The Blazers are currently 12th in the Western Conference and clinging to the faintest hope of sneaking into the play-in tournament.

But Cleveland knows firsthand that overlooking Portland would be a mistake.

Earlier this season, the Trail Blazers gave the Cavs everything they could handle in Cleveland. The game went to overtime, and while the Cavs ultimately pulled out a 133-129 win, it wasn’t pretty. Without Mitchell this time around, the challenge becomes even greater.

Mitchell has been the heartbeat of this Cavs team. His scoring, leadership, and ability to take over games in crunch time have been invaluable. Without him, the Cavs have struggled. Earlier this season, they faced the Blazers without Mitchell and barely escaped with a win. This time, in Portland, the challenge is even steeper.

The burden now falls on Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to step up. Garland, in particular, will have to be the engine that drives the offense, while Mobley and Allen must assert their dominance in the paint. De'Andre Hunter and Max Strus will also need to provide a scoring punch on the perimeter.

One more test of resilience before Cleveland gets to head home

Winning in the NBA is never easy, especially on the road. Portland, despite its record, won’t just roll over. The Blazers are coming off a tough loss to the Boston Celtics, a game in which they were exposed defensively but still showed plenty of fight. They’d love nothing more than to play spoiler against a Cavs team desperate for a win.

For Cleveland, this is a gut-check moment. It’s not about blowing out an inferior opponent—it’s about showing discipline, executing at a high level, and proving that they can close out a road trip with focus and determination.

So, is this a must-win game? Technically, no. But symbolically? Absolutely.

If the Cavs want to be taken seriously as a contender, they can’t afford to limp home from this road trip with another disappointing loss. They must step onto the court in Portland, set the tone early, and leave no doubt that they are still among the NBA’s elite.

The journey back to Cleveland will feel a lot longer if they fail.