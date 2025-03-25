ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Cavaliers-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Trail Blazers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Portland Trail Blazers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, Blazer Vision

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers lead the NBA in points per game at 122.3 points. Additionally, Cleveland is second in the NBA in field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and they do a fantastic job taking care of the ball. The Cavaliers move the ball well, and they find the open shooters, which is why their field goal percentage is so high. With that, they should be able to keep it up Tuesday night. If they can keep up their offensive output that they have shown all season, the Cavaliers will be able to win this game on the road by a good amount.

Cleveland has already beaten the Trail Blazers once this season. In the win, Cleveland put up 132 points, which makes it very easy to win games. The Cavaliers were able to shoot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, and they made 19 threes. They were held to a very low shooting percentage in general, but Cleveland attempted 35 free throws. In those 35 attempts from the charity stripe, the Cavaliers made 30. I would not expect another game of the Cavaliers shooting under 45 percent from the floor. Because of that, it would not be surprising to see Cleveland have a similar offensive output in terms of points. If they can do that, the Cavaliers will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland is coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics, but they won the previous four games before that. In those four games, the Trail Blazers were able to take care of the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, so they beat two pretty good teams. The reason they won those games is their play on the defensive end of the court. They have allowed 101.8 points per game in those four wins. Additionally, they allowed less than 110 points in all of those games, and less than 103 points in three of those four. If they can keep up their defensive play, they will give themselves a great chance to cover the spread.

Portland put up 129 points in their first game against the Cavaliers. In the loss, they put up 75 points in the second half. The Trail Blazers made 14 shots from beyond the arc, and they made 31 of their 35 free throws. The game was clearly a foul-heavy game, but Portland needs to find a way to either knock down shots or get back to the free throw line that much. If the Trail Blazers find a way to put up some points against the Cavaliers, they will cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are the better team here, and I think the spread might be a little bit low. I will take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -6.5 (-110)