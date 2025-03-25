The Cleveland Cavaliers may have ended their season-worst losing streak with a resounding win over the Utah Jazz, but their road trip isn’t over yet—and neither are their challenges. As the Cavs prepare for their final game of the swing against the Portland Trail Blazers, they’ll have to do it without their best player, Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell, Cleveland’s All-Star guard and leading scorer, has been officially ruled out for Tuesday night’s game due to ongoing management of a left groin injury. It’s an issue that first appeared earlier in March and forced him to miss back-to-back games against Brooklyn and Memphis. Since his return, he has played in five consecutive contests, but his performance has been inconsistent.

Mitchell has shot just 30.9% from the field (29-of-94) in this stretch, including a dismal 14.6% (6-of-42) from beyond the arc. Despite his struggles, his movement hasn’t appeared limited, as he continues to maneuver through defenses with his usual burst. The problem has been his efficiency. Even though Mitchell insists he’s fine, his recent struggles suggest that something is amiss, whether it’s fatigue from logging heavy minutes or lingering discomfort from the injury.

Cleveland, sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, has every reason to be cautious with its superstar. The NBA’s new rules require a player to appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards, and Mitchell has already reached that threshold. With the playoffs fast approaching, resting him to ensure his health is the priority. The postseason is the ultimate goal, and ensuring Mitchell is at full strength will be critical if the Cavs want to make a deep run.

Can the Cavs take care of the Trail Blazers without Donovan Mitchell?

Still, his absence raises concerns. The Cavaliers have struggled when Mitchell hasn’t been on the floor this season, and their recent matchup against Portland was a prime example. The last time these two teams met, Cleveland barely escaped with an overtime victory on its home floor. Now, they’ll have to face the Trail Blazers in hostile territory, where Portland has quietly put together a respectable 20-17 record. Despite their rebuilding status, the Blazers are a young, feisty group that won’t go down without a fight.

Cleveland’s biggest challenge will be finding consistent offensive production without their leading scorer. Darius Garland will be expected to take on a larger role, but he has struggled with turnovers and shooting consistency in recent games. Evan Mobley’s offensive growth has been promising, but he is still developing as a go-to scorer. Jarrett Allen, known for his defensive presence, will need to find ways to contribute offensively as well.

This is where Cleveland’s depth will be tested. De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, and Isaac Okoro will need to step up, especially in terms of perimeter shooting. The Cavs have lacked reliable three-point shooting throughout the season, and without Mitchell drawing defensive attention, they must find a way to generate open looks. Ball movement and off-ball movement will be key, as stagnation on offense could lead to an uphill battle against a scrappy Portland squad.

The Cavs, on the other hand, desperately need to build momentum. Ending the four-game skid in Utah was a step in the right direction, but it was just that—a step. They need to string wins together to reestablish their rhythm after a shaky stretch in March. A win in Portland would go a long way in restoring confidence and proving they can handle adversity.

What will Cleveland miss without Donovan Mitchell?

This game against Portland will mark Mitchell’s seventh absence of the season. In the 65 games he has played, he has averaged 23.7 points on 44% shooting from the field and 36.7% from three, along with 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. His presence alone often dictates Cleveland’s success, making his absence against a scrappy Portland team all the more significant.

With just a handful of games left in the regular season, every contest matters in terms of playoff positioning. The Cavs are in a tight battle for home-court advantage, and dropping games against struggling teams like Portland could return to haunt them. It’s crucial for the team to prove that it can win even when adversity strikes.

The Cavs must find a way to win without him, especially considering how much they struggled the last time they faced Portland. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen will need to step up in Mitchell’s absence, ensuring Cleveland doesn’t stumble at the end of its road trip.

This game isn’t just about one win; it’s about proving they can steady the ship. The Cavaliers have shown flashes of brilliance all season, but the best teams don’t just flash—they sustain. Tuesday night in Portland, without their leader, will be a test of whether this team is ready to do just that. If they can overcome this challenge and come out with a win, it will be a strong statement that they are prepared for the road ahead.