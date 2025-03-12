The Cleveland Cavaliers know their playoff aspirations rest on the shoulders of Donovan Mitchell. But at home against the Brooklyn Nets, Mitchell's shoulders, and the rest of him, were on the sidelines. A surprise addition to the injury report with left groin soreness, Mitchell’s absence left a noticeable void. Nevertheless, the Cavs responded with a gritty 109-104 victory over the Nets.

Before the game Clevleand head coach Kenny Atkinson, however, quickly put concerns to rest, emphasizing that Mitchell’s injury isn’t a long-term issue.

“In Charlotte (where they played last Friday) there was a little bit of soreness,” Atkinson said. “I think that’s when it started. [It's] definitely not something huge … not a huge deal. But I think we err on the side of caution, but he always wants to play.”

That desire to play through pain has, at times, come at a cost for Mitchell. Around this time last year, he pushed through discomfort in his knee, an injury that lingered into the playoffs and eventually sidelined him for the final two games of Cleveland’s second-round series against the Boston Celtics. The Cavs, learning from past mistakes, are determined not to let history repeat itself.

Their focus is clear: this season’s success will not be measured by regular-season accomplishments, but by what happens to the Cavs in the playoffs.

“I was just thinking the other day about the Detroit Lions,” Atkinson said. “They had a great year, then they lose in the playoffs. … It was a disappointment. We don’t want to be there, so we’re focused. We’re locked in.”

For reference, those Lions lost their first playoff game after going 15-2 in the regular season. So, the focus is to keep Mitchell fresh and ready for the grind ahead. This latest groin issue, while not as severe as last season’s knee injury, will be handled with an abundance of caution. The Cavs know they need him at full strength when it matters most.

No Donovan Mitchell led to the Cavs mixing things up against the Nets

Without Mitchell, Cleveland still managed to take care of business against the Nets, despite also missing De’Andre Hunter (illness) and Ty Jerome (rest). Depth has been a hallmark of this Cavs team, allowing them to adapt to missing pieces throughout the season. But Mitchell’s absence was evident in how they struggled offensively.

The Cavs’ starting lineup of Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen lacked the multiple off-the-dribble threats that typically make their offense so dynamic. Garland was the only player who could consistently create his shot and facilitate for others. That limitation was reflected in the shot quality, particularly from beyond the arc. The Cavs hesitated on open looks and struggled to find a rhythm, leading to a choppy offensive performance through three quarters.

But when the offense faltered, the defense stepped up.

Atkinson leaned heavily on defensive-minded lineups down the stretch, with Okoro and Dean Wade logging significant fourth-quarter minutes. The result? Brooklyn managed just 18 points in the final period, shooting a mere 6-for-18 from the field.

“I feel like we came out with a different mindset,” Atkinson said. “In the first half [you could say], ‘Well they shot it really well.’ I’d argue they had a lot of freedom of moment. In the second half, I felt like we got into a little bit led by JA (Allen) and Ice (Okoro). Ice’s job on Cam Thomas, I know he had 27, but he made him work.”

Cleveland's defense gritted out a win over Brooklyn

Winning with defense was a statement for Cleveland, a reminder that even without their offensive catalyst, they can still impose their will on opponents. It also reinforced the importance of Mitchell’s availability when the games truly start to matter.

The Cavs will continue to monitor Mitchell’s groin issue closely. While he heals, the message is clear: they will not rush Mitchell back. The playoffs are the goal, and a fully healthy Mitchell is their best chance at making sure this season isn’t just another “what if.”

For now, the Cavs have proved they can win without him. But when the stakes rise, they know they’ll need their superstar at his best. And they’re doing everything in their power to make sure that happens.