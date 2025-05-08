As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for a pivotal Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, they’re doing so under a cloud of uncertainty. Three of the Cavs' key contributors, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter, remain injured, casting doubt on the team’s chances.

Before heading to Indianapolis, Cleveland held what head coach Kenny Atkinson described as a “shootaround”. It wasn't a full practice, but a light workout. Regardless, the injured trio, thankfully, did participate, albeit in a limited capacity.

“They all touched the ball. They all got some reps up,” Atkinson said. “But we didn’t do anything live, so they kind of participated in the walkthrough.

It’s a refrain Atkinson has leaned since Garland aggravated the sprained big toe that’s sidelined him for the last four playoff games. Despite his progress, which includes jogging on an anti-gravity treadmill and doing non-impact workouts, Garland remains limited by his toe. It appears that the issue is twofold for Garland in pain tolerance and performance. Atkinson has labeled him as “questionable” for Game 3.

“He desperately wants to get on the court,” Atkinson said. “It’s just kind of in these situations, I just kind of step back. I support him 100%, whichever way it goes. He’s probably like, ‘I’ve got to get to a certain point where I can compete at a high-intensity playoff level.' That type of intensity is tough to simulate. I guess at some point, hopefully, he will get out there and try it. But obviously [he] couldn’t run or anything.”

Garland has been electric in his two playoff appearances this postseason, averaging 24 points and 7 assists. Without him, the Cavs have gone 2-2. In that span, Cleveland has fought valiantly. However, they still miss Garland's playmaking punch.

Will the Cavs be without Donovan Mitchell in Game 3?

Mobley and Hunter, meanwhile, both suffered injuries during the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s Game 1 loss in Cleveland. Mobley rolled his left ankle coming down on Myles Turner’s foot after a hook shot attempt, while Hunter dislocated his right thumb after being shoved midair by Bennedict Mathurin on a block attempt.

Neither Mobley nor Hunter was available for Game 2, a devastating 120-119 loss at Rocket Arena that left Cleveland reeling. Both are also listed as questionable for Game 3, though neither has participated in live practice since their injuries. Atkinson expressed frustration over the ambiguity surrounding their status but declined to speculate.

“It’s so hard with these,” Atkinson said. “The only way I could answer that is if I kind of got inside their bodies. Otherwise, I’m just playing a guessing game. You never know. This is just life in the NBA. I think it’s frustrating for all of us. It’s no indictment on anybody or the players, none of that. Injuries are a tough thing. You don’t know unless you experience it yourself.”

The situation places the Cavs in a precarious position. They’re potentially down three of their top four scorers, all while facing a Pacers team riding high and at full strength. While Donovan Mitchell continues to lead the charge, even playing through a minor calf strain that caused late-game cramping in Game 2, the All-Star guard has not been listed on the injury report and is expected to suit up without restrictions.

Cleveland is in a precarious position

“It's the playoffs. There's no excuse,” Dean Wade, who started in place of Mobley, said. “We can't use anything as an excuse. Come out and just battle and compete at the highest level. I think we did that for most of the game, last game, but when we came together before the last game, it was just all about competing at the highest level, doing it for longer, and just being super physical and playing to your strengths.”

In Game 2, that mentality nearly paid off. But as Wade said, there are still no excuses for the Cavs heading into Game 3. Regardless of who is available, Game 3 will test Cleveland’s resilience. But if the Cavs want to rewrite the narrative of this series, they need to leave it all on the floor. Hopefully, they have enough players available to win.