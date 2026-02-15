Donovan Mitchell has represented the Cleveland Cavaliers four times at NBA All-Star Weekend, competing in his third career 3-Point Contest and second as a member of the wine and gold. Both times, he's paid his teammates respect by wearing their jersey numbers. In 2024, it was Sam Merrill's No. 5. On Saturday, it was Jaylon Tyson's No. 20.

Mitchell came out swinging in Los Angeles, putting up a score of 24 in the first round. He started perfectly from the right corner and knocked down 9 of his first 10 treys. Unfortunately, his momentum slowed above the break, missing his two opportunities from the logo. Mitchell put his money ball rack on the left wing and only went 2-of-5. Still, the veteran finished strong from the left corner and nailed 4-of-5, most importantly, the remaining money ball.

Following up on finalist Kon Knueppel's opening round of 27, it looked like Mitchell was in prime position to get into the top three to compete for the win. Nobody was able to match or outscore the Cavs' standout until Devin Booker, who put on a show with a 30.

Then, it was Damian Lillard's turn to close out the field, and despite not playing a single game this season, it was officially Dame Time. Wearing Portland Trail Blazers colors for the first time since 2023, Lillard matched Knueppel's 27.

Mitchell couldn't believe it when he was eliminated from the final round by the last two competitors. He went to X/Twitter to apologize to both Tyson and Merrill for coming up short.

“I have failed y'all,” Mitchell wrote. “Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, my apologies.”

That may be putting a little too much on his shoulders, even if it is for fun, but Mitchell is a great sport and an even better teammate. To wear Tyson's jersey two years after he rocked a “Money Merrill” version of Sam's threads on the national stage shows what he is all about.

Maybe his guys should've been on that stage with him.

Merrill is statistically the best high-volume catch shooter from distance in the NBA, and his season percentage is at 47.2% on over seven attempts per game. Tyson actually carries a better overall clip (47.5%) on over four tries a night, too. Mitchell leads the league with 185 total threes made.

In 2024, Mitchell scored a first-round 21, not enough to get to the final three. Lillard won that one.

No matter who was there on Saturday, history was going to repeat itself, as Lillard won the third NBA 3-Point Contest in his career.

Dame joins Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to accomplish that feat.