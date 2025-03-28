As the Cleveland Cavaliers march toward the playoffs, head coach Kenny Atkinson faces one of the toughest challenges a coach can encounter. Atkinson has to tackle shortening the Cavs' rotation while keeping players engaged and confident.

During the regular season, teams like the Cavs enjoy the luxury of experimenting with lineups and keeping everyone involved. Depth has been a cornerstone of Cleveland’s success this year. Yet as the postseason approaches, priorities shift. Minutes tighten. Choices become more calculated. And for Atkinson, those choices are about more than statistics. They’re about building trust without sacrificing success.

The Cavs’ recent 124-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs encapsulated the challenge. Even with two key players missing with Evan Mobley resting and Ty Jerome nursing a knee issue, Atkinson still struggled to find minutes for those performing well. Isaac Okoro was a prime example. After a stellar first half with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and a plus-12 rating, Okoro was benched in the fourth quarter as De’Andre Hunter took the reins.

“We really debated getting him back in at the end,” Atkinson said after the game. “He probably deserved to play at the end. That’s how well he played. And we went back and forth. We stuck with Dre, which worked out. But he deserved to play at the end of the game.”

Such decisions aren’t born from a lack of trust. Instead, it's an acute understanding of the team’s dynamic needs at critical moments. Atkinson has emphasized these decisions are guided by one principle: doing what’s best to win in the playoffs.

For the Cavs, the pattern is clear. Even the hottest hands are sometimes benched if the matchup dictates it. This balancing act has been Atkinson’s signature approach, and he continually emphasizes collective success over individual accolades.

The Cavs are finding the balance between trust, chemistry, and health

What makes the Cavs unique is how they’ve embraced the balance between leaning on their stars and utilizing their depth. Throughout the season, Atkinson has focused on creating a culture where every player knows their value, even if their minutes fluctuate.

Superstars like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have both rested strategically to ensure peak health when it matters most. Atkinson’s commitment to sports science and maintaining a healthy roster is rooted in experience, having bought into injury prevention philosophies nearly two decades ago.

During the Cavs' media day before the start of the season, Atkinson was transparent about his postseason vision, with the focus being on the team's health. Fast forward to now, and Atkinson's tune hasn't changed.

“Strategically right now, I think we're pretty set,” Atkinson said. “We pretty much know who we are. We kind of know how we want to play, but [we're] prioritizing health and getting our rotation guys and potential rotation guys minutes.”

This approach isn’t just theoretical. It's one that's played out throughout the season. In the Cavs' recent wins, big names like Mobley and Garland rested as part of the long-term plan. The team’s 10-day road trip highlighted the importance of keeping the roster fresh for the grind ahead.

The reality of rotation cuts is never easy

As the playoffs draw nearer, the rotation will inevitably tighten. While it may seem counterintuitive for a team that has thrived on depth, the postseason demands a different mindset. Gone are the nights when the entire bench gets consistent minutes. Now, it’s about the players who give the Cavs the best chance to win in specific situations.

Even players like Max Strus, who have been integral during the season, understand the bigger picture.

“You've got to be playing your best basketball going into the playoffs,” Strus said. “You don't just want to wake up when it's time to wake up.”

The Cavs aren’t chasing regular-season records. Atkinson and his staff know that preserving health and developing chemistry with potential playoff lineups far outweighs pushing for win totals. It’s a strategic mindset designed to endure the grueling postseason run.

Through all the rotational juggling, Atkinson has maintained a core philosophy that resonates throughout the locker room: selflessness. It’s not just about who plays, but about players buying into the collective goal. Whether they’re on the floor or supporting from the bench, maintaining a positive spirit and cheering for teammates has been a defining quality of this Cavs squad.

The Cavs’ playoff aspirations rest not just on star power but on a cohesive unit that embraces its depth while understanding the realities of postseason basketball. Atkinson knows the difficulty of his task—managing egos, preserving health, and making tough calls down the stretch. But his guiding principle remains clear: winning when it counts the most.

If there’s one message to take from the Cavs’ journey, it’s this: The road to playoff success demands sacrifice, unity, and unwavering trust in the process. And with the postseason just around the corner, Cleveland seems poised to embrace that challenge together.