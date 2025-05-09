The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2025 NBA playoffs with possibly their best chance to contend for a championship in the non-LeBron James eras, earning the second-most regular season wins in franchise history (64-18) and displaying excellent chemistry. Injuries and a Game 2 implosion are threatening to end a formerly promising campaign, adding to this city's longstanding and unique brand of sports heartbreak. But perhaps all hope is not lost just yet. The Cavs are getting healthier.

Or at least they appear to be. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter, all of whom were inactive in Tuesday's 120-119 loss, were present at Friday morning's shootaround, per ESPN's Jamal Collier. They are listed questionable on the injury report for tonight's Game 3 face-off with the Indiana Pacers. If these three valuable members of the Cavs can gain clearance for the must-win matchup, then there is still time to change the complexion of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter were all present at Cavs shootaround this morning in Indiana. All three players are questionable heading into tonight as Cleveland trails 2-0 to the Pacers in the series. (via @JamalCollier)

What each of these players brings to the Cavs

Garland has missed the last four contests with a sprained big toe. When on the floor, he gives Donovan Mitchell a vital running mate in the backcourt. Mitchell cannot carry such a huge share of the offensive burden like he did in Game 2. It is not sustainable, nor is it how head coach Kenny Atkinson wants this team to play. Garland's potential return could add difference-making balance to Cleveland's game plan.

Though, the No. 1 seed will still face limitations if its defensive powerhouse does not suit up. Mobley suffered an ankle sprain after landing on Myles Turner's foot in Game 1. He can effectively guard multiple positions and also provide a key scoring punch. He evolved into his best version yet under Atkinson, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award and posting a career-high 18.5 points while shooting 37.0 percent from 3-point range. His importance is hard to overstate.

The two All-Stars will overshadow Hunter, but one must remember that the Cavaliers viewed the two-way wing as the potential missing piece in a championship puzzle. They acquired him in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline, satisfying their need for a potential star-stopper in the playoffs. Hunter's defense and 37.3 career 3-point shooting percentage could simultaneously help the Cavs keep pace with and contain the Pacers' potent offense.

So, in case it was not clear, these three players are all integral to the Cavs' big-picture aspirations. Those lofty ambitions are unlikely to be realized this year unless Cleveland wins in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, and in order to do that, this team needs plenty of injury luck.

ClutchPoints will update you on the final status of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.