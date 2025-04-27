NBA awards have started to come out over the past few days, and the Defensive Player of the Year was announced. Evan Mobley was the player who took home the award, as Dyson Daniels and Draymond Green were the other two finalists. Green was the one person who vouched the most for himself to win the award, and many thought that he would win, but Mobley's play throughout the entire season helped him take the award.

After the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 win against the Houston Rockets, Green was asked about not winning the award, and showed love to Mobley.

“Congratulations to Evan Mobley. Incredible young player…It’s always great to see young guys get their due in this league,” Green said.

“Congratulations to Evan Mobley. Incredible young player.” Draymond showing Mobley love for winning DPOY 💯 pic.twitter.com/7kbP2RtSxr — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Though Green did not end up with the award, he is expected to finish on first team All-Defense. Green has shown this season that he is still the defensive anchor for the Warriors, and he takes on some of the toughest matchups night in and night out.

Mobley noted that winning DPOY was a goal of his this season, and he was able to accomplish it. The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the best teams in the league this year, and Mobley manned the interior for the team on defense. He and Jarrett Allen have been the best frontcourt in the league, and they're continuing to show it in the playoffs.

Daniels also had a compelling case to win the award, as he was one of the best defensive guards in the league. He led the league in steals and deflections and took on the best player on the opposing team every night.

Victor Wembanyama seemed like he was going to run away with the award before suffering a season-ending injury, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was in the running next season.