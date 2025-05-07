The Cleveland Cavaliers found themselves at the center of a social media storm after their heartbreaking 120–119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavaliers' official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a straightforward final score announcement, but the reaction from fans was anything but simple.

Comments poured in, with fans expressing their frustration and disbelief.

“Refs gifted that one to the Pacers,” one fan wrote, while another pointed fingers directly at Cleveland's star player, stating, “Mitchell cost us the game.”

Others echoed the sentiment, with one comment reading, “HOW DO YOU LOSE TO HALIBURTON TWICE?” amid fans labeling Tyrese Haliburton as “overrated” and questioning how Cleveland's defense allowed him to dominate in back-to-back games.

Despite the skepticism, Haliburton silenced doubters with his clutch performance, proving that he is more than capable of delivering when it matters most.

Haliburton was nothing short of spectacular, finishing the game with 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. His game-winning 3-pointer with just 1.1 seconds remaining stunned the Cleveland crowd and sealed the Pacers' 2-0 series lead. The shot capped off a remarkable comeback, as the Pacers erased a seven-point deficit in the final minute. For a player often criticized as “overrated,” his heroics in Game 2 sent a strong message to critics who doubted his ability to perform under pressure.

Ty Jerome, however, was not as fortunate. Cavaliers fans were quick to express their frustrations, with one commenter declaring, “Ty Jerome single handily giving the Pacers a 2-0 lead.”

Jerome struggled mightily during Game 2, managing only two points on a woeful 1-for-14 shooting performance. His 3-point attempts were equally disappointing for the Cavaliers, going 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. What was supposed to be a solid supporting role turned into a nightmare, and fans were not shy about pointing fingers.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell had a stellar night, shining with 48 points and nearly carrying Cleveland to a victory. His offensive explosion kept the Cavaliers in control for much of the game, but it wasn't enough to fend off Indiana's relentless push. Mitchell’s heroics were overshadowed by Cleveland's collapse and the frustration of their fans.

The Cavaliers now face a must-win situation as the series shifts to Indiana. Game 3 will be crucial not only for their playoff hopes but also for restoring faith among their fan base.