New arenas are becoming a hot topic in Cleveland lately. The Cleveland Browns have made it clear they're leaving Cleveland for a massive stadium project. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a full-blown renovation of Progressive Field. The Browns and Guardians are keeping each other company. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to make it a crowd with an arena change of their own.

Heading into their next home matchup against the New York Knicks, the Cavs won't play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Instead, it will be at the venue's new moniker: Rocket Arena. This rebrand follows the decision by Rocket, the mortgage and personal finance giant, to unify its businesses under the “Rocket” name. So, from now on, the Cavs and the Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, are ready for launch at Rocket Arena.

Founded in 1985 by Dan Gilbert, Rocket was the first company in his “Family of Companies.” Since then, it has become a leader in housing and finance. This all came to a head with the launch of Rocket.com, providing an all-in-one solution to help people achieve the “American Dream.”

“Guided by Chairman Dan Gilbert’s vision, we are committed to making a positive impact on our communities, clients, and fans,” said Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, the Cavs and Rocket Arena. “For 30 years, Rocket Arena has been a cornerstone of Cleveland, showcasing the energy and vibrancy of Northeast Ohio. By hosting unforgettable sports and entertainment moments, we’ve united people across the region and beyond. As we enter this new chapter, we’re focused on elevating every aspect of the Rocket Arena experience and bringing Cleveland to the world.”

Rocket Arena is a further commitment to Cleveland from Cavs Chairman Dan Gilbert

Fans should expect to see the Rocket Arena branding changes at upcoming Cavaliers and Monsters games. However, those specific games aren't yet known. If anything, when Cleveland hosts New York, the court at Rocket Arena will undoubtedly reflect the name change.

Rocket Arena was originally called Gund Arena upon opening its doors in 1994. The name was changed to Quicken Loans Arena when Gilbert purchased the Cavs in 2005. After a $185 million renovation in 2019, the arena was renamed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Since 1994, the arena has hosted more than 5,000 events. This includes multiple NBA Finals, NBA All-Star games, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies, and the highly successful NCAA Women’s Final Four last March.

While it might seem like a small choice, the decision to change the name of the Cavs home arena is a big deal. It's another symbol of Gilbert's commitment and belief in the Cavs and the City of Cleveland.

A year ago, renderings were released of the Cavs' new practice facility that would be next to Rocket Arena. That building, tentatively scheduled to be completed in 2027, will be called the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center. The multi-million dollar project isn't just an investment in the Cavs. The facility, like Rocket Arena, will be available to the public to enjoy.

The new training facility will offer comprehensive care for the general public, including athletes of all sports and levels. It will provide access to testing and high-tech training equipment and devices. Residents can also work with expert professionals from a variety of specialties, including orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, cardiology, pulmonology, exercise physiology, neurology, nutrition, psychology, and genetics.