The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls are set to face off in a matchup that could look very different than expected. Key players from both squads sidelined due to injuries and G League assignments. The regular season is winding down and every game carries playoff implications. So, both teams will need to rely on their depth and adaptability to secure a win.

For the Cavs, the most notable absence is Evan Mobley, who will sit out for rest purposes as the team carefully manages his workload. Cleveland, boasting a stellar 50-10 record and holding a commanding 7.5-game lead over the second-place Boston Celtics, has multiple back-to-backs remaining this season.

Mobley will likely be strategically rested in more games down the stretch. The 7-footer has already missed six games this season, including a four-game stretch in January due to a calf injury, and his absence will once again test Cleveland’s ability to fill the defensive void in the frontcourt.

Who else is dealing with injuries for the Cavs against the Bulls?

On top of Mobley being healthy despite being sidelined, the Cavs' injuries are non-existent. However, Cleveland will also be without three promising young players. Unavailable for the Cavs are Emoni Bates, Luke Travers, and Nae’Qwon Tomlin. All three remain on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

These players don’t always see heavy minutes in Cleveland’s main rotation. However, their absence further thins out a bench that has already been asked to step up in various situations this season.

With Mobley sidelined, all eyes will likely turn to Dean Wade, who has stepped into the starting lineup in past instances when Mobley was unavailable. Wade has proven to be a capable fill-in. The forward provides floor spacing and defensive versatility.

However, with Mobley out, this means the Cavs may need additional contributions from their big men, particularly Jarrett Allen. The Cleveland big man will be tasked with anchoring the paint without his usual frontcourt partner. Allen’s ability to control the glass and protect the rim will be critical. The Bulls, even without some of their key players, still possess scoring threats. Those threats can take advantage of defensive lapses, complicating things for the Cavs.

What about the injuries for Chicago?

On the other side, Chicago is dealing with an even longer list of injuries and absences compared to the Cavs. The Bulls will be without starting center Nikola Vucevic, who is nursing a calf injury, and key rotation pieces Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) and Patrick Williams (quad). In addition, E.J. Liddell is on G League assignment, further limiting Chicago’s available personnel.

But the Bulls’ challenges don’t stop there. Several players are also questionable, creating uncertainty around their final rotation. Lonzo Ball (wrist), Josh Giddey (quad), and Kevin Huerter (knee) all remain game-time decisions. Their availability could drastically impact Chicago’s ability to keep pace with Cleveland’s deep roster. Emmanuel Miller is also on G League assignment, leaving the Bulls shorthanded in multiple positions. The one bit of good news for Chicago is that Coby White, who has been dealing with a sprained left thumb, is probable and expected to suit up.

What to watch for when the Cavs and Bulls clash

With so many question marks surrounding both teams’ rotations, the game will likely come down to which role players can step up and deliver. For Cleveland, Wade and Isaac Okoro could see increased minutes, while Darius Garland will need to shoulder more of the offensive burden. Without Mobley’s defensive presence, the Cavs may also need extra rim protection from Allen, as well as strong perimeter defense from Okoro to keep Chicago’s playmakers in check.

For the Bulls, much will depend on whether Ball, Giddey, or Huerter are available. If they miss the game, the scoring load could fall heavily on White and DeMar DeRozan, who may have to carry the offense in a depleted rotation. Without Vucevic in the middle, Chicago will need to find alternative ways to generate inside scoring and second-chance opportunities.

This matchup may not feature the full strength of either team, but that only raises the stakes for the players stepping into larger roles. Cleveland, already in firm control of the Eastern Conference standings, is looking to maintain its dominance, while Chicago, battling through injuries, is desperate to stay competitive in the playoff hunt. Every possession will count, and the outcome could hinge on unexpected contributors rising to the occasion.

Expect a high-energy, hard-fought battle where depth will be the deciding factor. Will Wade and the Cavs’ supporting cast answer the call? or will a shorthanded Bulls squad find a way to outwork them? No matter the result, this is the kind of game where role players can make a lasting impact. Perhaps they could even swing momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.