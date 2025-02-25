ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year race is heating up, which now has a new leader between the Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley.

Mobley has overtaken Jackson Jr. for the top spot in the latest odds for the award, per FanDuel. Mobley leads as the odds stand at +130; Jackson Jr. is currently +135.

The star big men are in tight competition for the award since the San Antonio Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama for the year last week. He was on pace to win before his season came to an end due to a blood clot.

Trailing Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the race is Atlanta Hawks wing Dyson Daniels, followed by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort.

What's next for Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

With the Cleveland Cavaliers having the best record in the NBA, Evan Mobley being on pace to win DPOY this season is logical.

This season, Mobley is averaging 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game after 51 appearances. He is shooting 56.9% from the field, including 36.5% from beyond the arc. He has helped the Cavaliers boast the 10th-best scoring defense and the eighth-best defensive rating.

Cleveland boasts a 47-10 record on the season, commanding the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They lead the second-place Boston Celtics by six games, making their case as title contenders.

The Cavaliers prepare for their matchup on Tuesday night, being on the road. They face the Orlando Magic with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.