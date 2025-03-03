ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-10) visit the Chicago Bulls (24-37) on Tuesday in a Central Division clash at the United Center. Cleveland, riding a dominant 10-game win streak, leads the Eastern Conference with elite offensive efficiency (122.9 PPG) and stingy defense (111.3 PPG allowed). Despite Donovan Mitchell resting, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley anchor a balanced attack. The Bulls, struggling at 10th in the East, lean on Coby White's scoring and Josh Giddey's playmaking. However, injuries to Nikola Vucevic and others leave Chicago vulnerable. Cleveland’s superior depth and form make them heavy favorites to extend their road dominance.

Here are the Cavaliers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bulls Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Chicago Bulls: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Over: 246 (-110)

Under: 246 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to extend their impressive 10-game winning streak as they face the struggling Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Cleveland's dominance this season is evident in their league-leading 50-10 record, showcasing a potent combination of elite offensive efficiency (122.9 PPG) and stifling defense (111.3 PPG allowed). The Cavaliers' balanced attack, led by the dynamic duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, has been overwhelming opponents, even without Donovan Mitchell in the lineup. Their recent acquisition of De'Andre Hunter has further bolstered their already formidable roster, addressing their need for elite perimeter defense and three-point shooting.

In stark contrast, the Bulls find themselves in a precarious position, sitting at 24-37 and barely clinging to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Chicago's struggles have been compounded by a series of injuries to key players, including Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and most recently, Ayo Dosunmu, who is now out for the season. The Bulls' defensive woes, allowing 120.4 points per game, play right into the hands of Cleveland's high-powered offense5. With the Cavaliers boasting a perfect 10-0 record in their last ten games and averaging an impressive 127 points during this stretch, it's difficult to envision a scenario where the depleted Bulls can keep pace with the red-hot Cavaliers at the United Center on Tuesday night.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the Chicago Bulls' recent struggles and their underdog status, they have a legitimate shot at upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Bulls, coming off a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers, have shown flashes of potential that could translate into a surprise victory. Coby White's explosive scoring ability was on full display against the Pacers, dropping 26 points with 20 in the first half alone. This offensive firepower, combined with the emerging talent of young players like Matas Buzelis, who contributed 18 points in the same game, gives the Bulls a potent offensive threat that could catch the Cavaliers off guard.

Furthermore, the Bulls' roster depth could prove crucial in this matchup. With players like Josh Giddey, Zach Collins, and Tre Jones providing solid contributions, Chicago has the potential to keep pace with Cleveland's high-powered offense. The Cavaliers, while impressive in their recent victory against the Trail Blazers, have shown vulnerability on the defensive end, allowing 129 points in that game. If the Bulls can exploit this weakness and maintain their offensive rhythm, they could capitalize on any defensive lapses from the Cavaliers. Additionally, the potential absence or limited minutes of Jarrett Allen due to his recent rib injury could open up opportunities for the Bulls' frontcourt to dominate inside, potentially swinging the game in Chicago's favor.

Final Cavaliers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Tuesday's matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls promises to be an intriguing contest, despite the disparity in their records. While the Cavaliers enter as heavy favorites, riding a nine-game winning streak and boasting the league's best record, the Bulls have shown flashes of potential that could make this game closer than expected. Cleveland's balanced attack, led by Garland and Mobley, will test Chicago's struggling defense. However, the Bulls' offensive firepower, spearheaded by Coby White and supported by emerging talents like Matas Buzelis, could keep them competitive. The potential absence of Jarrett Allen for the Cavs might give Chicago an edge in the paint. Ultimately, Cleveland's superior depth and form should prevail, but don't be surprised if the Bulls keep it close until the fourth quarter where the Cavaliers take over down the stretch covering the lofty spread on the road Tuesday night.

Final Cavaliers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -13 (-110), Over 246 (-110)