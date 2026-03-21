After missing the 2025 postseason, the New York Mets made a number of moves this past offseason. Losing Pete Alonso in free agency was far from ideal, but New York added Freddy Peralta, Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., Marcus Semien and other impactful players. As a result, some fans and analysts believe the ball club can make a deep postseason run. However, today we are going to look at three reasons why the Mets won't win the World Series in 2026.

This isn't a video game

The Bo Bichette signing is going to help the Mets' offense. Bichette is a career .294 hitter who can find success on a consistent basis. The Mets, however, are planning to play him at third base.

So, what's the problem? Well, Bichette has never played third base in MLB. He already had defensive questions at shortstop, and a move to second base would have made much more sense. Moving a player to a new position such as third base is a risky decision.

Sure, in a video game you could make the move without too much uncertainty. This isn't a video game, though. Bichette has to adjust to playing the hot corner after spending most of his career at shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Additionally, Jorge Polanco is expected to handle first base duties with Alonso now in Baltimore with the Orioles. Polanco has only one game played at the position in his career.

Defense gets overlooked in many sports, but it is crucial to winning. The Mets have seemingly built a roster around their offensive lineup. They are going to need to have a huge season from a run scoring standpoint to make up for potential defensive woes.

In 2025, the Mets were right in the middle of MLB in defensive runs saved at 15th overall. They were also 21st in outs above average. Those marks will likely both trend in the wrong direction in 2026 barring unforeseen circumstances.

Offensive question marks

As mentioned, the Mets clearly made moves to improve their offense after Alonso's free agency departure. How good did the offense become, though?

Bichette is going to positively impact the lineup without question, but Marcus Semien and Luis Robert Jr. have some question marks.

Semien, a three-time All-Star, was limited to 127 games played in 2025 with the Texas Rangers. He hit just .230 to go along with a .669 OPS as well. Perhaps a fresh start will help him get back on track.

Robert made his first and only All-Star team in 2023. There was a time when people around the MLB world thought Robert could become the best player in the game. Injury concerns have unfortunately limited him, though. He has only played in more than 110 games once in his big league career.

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In the 110 games he appeared in during the '25 campaign, Robert hit just .223 with a .661 OPS.

Sure, players such as Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Bichette will lead the offensive push. The lineup should still be able to perform well. However, it may not be as good as expected.

How good is the Mets' starting pitching in all reality?

Finally, it's time to take a look at the Mets' rotation. First, it is worth mentioning that the bullpen is intriguing. The Devin Williams and Luke Weaver additions should provide positive value in the bullpen.

When it comes to the starting pitching, though, there are serious questions.

Freddy Peralta is a star. He's also entering a contract year which could lead to improved performance. Kodai Senga also features an All-Star caliber ceiling.

Nolan McLean was tremendous last year, but he only appeared in eight games. Hitters will make adjustments in 2026. It isn't difficult to imagine McLean breaking out and making a Cy Young push. It also is not difficult to imagine him having a sophomore slump.

Clay Holmes is reliable, but it remains to be seen how well Sean Manaea and David Peterson will perform.

The rotation has received plenty of hype, but similarly to the offense, it has the potential to underperform in 2026.

If the defense proves to struggle consistently and if the offense and rotation both underwhelm, the Mets will fall short of their 2026 World Series goal.