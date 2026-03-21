After winning the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks' goal is to maintain most of the roster while adding talent through the draft. On Saturday, the front office made a move to keep both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon on the roster for the next couple of seasons, while setting up the possibility of giving them bigger contracts.

Reports indicate that the Seahawks are exercising the fifth-year options for Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's a move that ensures both players will remain on the roster through the 2027-28 season. Additionally, it gives Seattle time to create long-term contracts for the two star players.

“A precursor to bigger deals: the Seahawks exercised the fifth-year contract options for WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CB Devon Witherspoon.”

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Smith-Njigba, who is 24 years old, emerged as a true No. 1 wide receiver for the Seahawks. He was the superstar the club needed in the passing game to push the offense over the top for the Super Bowl run. He ended last season with 119 receptions, 1,793 yards (league leader), and 10 touchdowns, all of which are career highs.

As for Witherspoon, the 25-year-old cornerback was one of the Seahawks' top defenders in the secondary. Although he only played 12 games last season due to a knee injury. Despite that, he proved to be efficient in the games he did play, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with 72 combined tackles (48 solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

With both of their fifth-year options picked up, the Seahawks will have plenty of time to negotiate new contracts for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon. In the meantime, both star players will continue playing at a high level for the franchise.