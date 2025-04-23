After reaching the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks entered the 2024–25 NBA season with a win-now mindset. They doubled down on star power, swung big on trades, and hoped to have the kind of dominant frontcourt presence that could finally lift them back to contention. On paper, acquiring Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers was a blockbuster move. On the court, though, the experiment never clicked the way it needed to. And remember, it cost them no less than Luka Doncic. Now, with another disappointing season behind them and hard decisions ahead, the Mavs must do something they’ve tried to avoid for years: admit it’s time to rebuild. That means trading Anthony Davis—before his value drops further and the locker room grows even more restless.

Season Recap: All-In Gone All Wrong

The Mavs finished the 2024–25 regular season with a 39-43 record. That was good enough for the 10th seed in the Western Conference but not good enough to survive the Play-In. A deflating loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament after beating the Sacramento Kings sealed their fate. It sent them into the offseason with more questions than answers. Despite Davis playing relatively well, the supporting cast—highlighted by an injury-plagued Kyrie Irving—failed to meet expectations. Chemistry was inconsistent, the defense was porous, and head coach Jason Kidd struggled to find a rotation that worked. The result: another year of being stuck in the NBA’s most frustrating middle ground—not bad enough to tank, not good enough to contend.

Here we will discuss the one player whom the Dallas Mavericks must trade as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

The Gamble That Didn't Pay Off

When the Mavericks traded away the face of the franchise for Anthony Davis in the middle of the season, the hope was that a fresh start alongside Kyrie Irving would reignite the All-NBA big man's fire. For stretches when he was healthy, Davis did look good. He averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in nine appearances for the Mavs. He was solid. That said, “solid” wasn’t the standard. They also needed availability. Instead, we can all now blame GM Nico Harrison for Dallas trading dominant for solid.

It wasn’t just Davis’ body that betrayed him, though. It was also the fit. He never looked fully comfortable playing in Dallas. The team also struggled to establish an identity with Irving out for the season. The defense, which was supposed to be anchored by Davis, hovered near the bottom of the league. And the Mavs’ front office, already thin on draft and fan capital, now finds itself short on flexibility and facing luxury tax concerns.

The Case for Trading Anthony Davis

Moving on from Anthony Davis won’t be easy, and it certainly won’t be popular. However, it might be the smartest path forward. Davis just turned 32, and he has a lengthy injury history. Keeping him means continuing to bet on health and fit—two things that have rarely worked out in his favor. More importantly, it means continuing to build around a core that has might have already shown its ceiling.

Trading Davis now, while he still has value, allows the Mavs to hit reset without bottoming out completely. It gives Irving a chance to play with more balanced, younger, and more versatile pieces. It also allows the front office to replenish draft capital and regain control of its future.

A Three-Team Trade That Makes Sense

Here’s a trade scenario that could realign the Mavericks’ trajectory: a three-team deal involving the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic.

Bulls receive: Anthony Davis and another rotation player

Mavs receive: Zach Collins, a couple of rotation players, a few future first-round draft picks

Magic receive: Nikola Vucevic, 2025 draft pick

Let’s break it down. The Bulls get Davis, a hometown hero from Chicago who could rejuvenate a fan base. He would also add defensive legitimacy to a roster still trying to climb back into playoff relevance. Davis may not be a long-term piece, but he’d be a statement of intent for a Bulls team in desperate need of star power.

The Magic take on Vucevic as a short-term center upgrade. They would also give up minimal assets in return. The Magic are basically clearing the decks for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to continue developing.

As for the Mavs? They gain flexibility. Note that Zach Collins is a serviceable big man on a team-friendly deal. Adding a couple of other rotational players would give them more value as well. Most importantly, Dallas adds multiple first-round picks. That would help them rebuild around Irving without tanking outright. They’d have young role players, tradable contracts, and future assets—a far more sustainable foundation than what they currently possess.

A Painful Move, But the Right One

Trading Anthony Davis would be a tough pill to swallow. It would mark the end of another failed superteam experiment in Dallas and force the organization to confront the reality it has tried to avoid. But if the Mavs are serious about maximizing Irving, they need to stop chasing shortcuts and start building something sustainable. Davis' presence was a gamble that didn’t pay off. Now it’s time to recoup what value they can, reset the roster, and start building the kind of team that Irving—and Dallas—deserve.

Sometimes, the smartest move is the hardest one. For the Mavs, that move starts with saying goodbye to Anthony Davis.