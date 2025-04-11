The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are among the Mavericks listed on the injury report, however. Are the Mavs stars playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Davis continues to deal with a left adductor strain. The Mavericks will need Davis to be as healthy as possible for the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament. His play will directly impact how far the team is able to go in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is battling a left foot sprain. The Mavs will proceed with caution given the veteran's injury concern.

Here is everything we know about Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Raptors.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson's injury statuses vs. Raptors

According to the NBA injury report, Davis is listed as probable while Thompson is questionable for Friday night's game.

AD has been listed as probable fairly consistently on the injury report. His inclusion is not especially concerning. He does seem to be dealing with a nagging issue, but it has not been serious enough to keep him off the floor.

Thompson's addition to the injury report is attention-catching, though. His injury is new. The hope, of course, is that the foot sprain won't prove to be too serious, but it will certainly be something to closely monitor.

Are Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson playing tonight vs. the Raptors? The answer is currently uncertain.

Mavericks' injury report

Dallas has a total of nine players listed on the injury report for Friday night. The Mavs' injury concerns have been a subject of discussion all season.

Anthony Davis (left adductor strain): Probable

Klay Thompson (left foot sprain): Questionable

Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee soreness): Questionable

Dante Exum (left hand surgery): Questionable

Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Kessler Edwards (G League two-way): Out

Kai Jones (G League two-way): Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery): Out

Raptors' injury report

The Raptors have eight players listed on the injury report.