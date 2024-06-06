The Dallas Mavericks will be playing in the 2024 NBA Finals, and Daniel Gafford is a big reason why. The former Washington Wizards' center was traded to Dallas at the NBA trade deadline, and since his arrival, the Mavericks went from a fringe playoff team to one of the best teams in the league. Gafford has helped turn the Mavericks into an elite defensive team, and he has been a perfect offensive fit to go along with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Gafford is at the peak of his basketball career to this point, and his recent success has fans wondering more about his personal life. In this article, we are going to take a look into his relationship with his wife, DaShundra Morgan.

Daniel Gafford's wife, DaShundra Morgan

Gafford was a standout basketball player at the University of Arkansas. He was known for having good mobility at the center position, which allowed him to run in transition and step out and guard some on the perimeter, both of which are rare skills for a big man. Gafford also had typical center traits, though, as he could protect the rim defensively and catch alley-oops and secure put-backs on offense.

This versatile skillset was enough to incentivize the Chicago Bulls to draft him 38th overall in 2019. Gafford spent a year and a half at the start of his NBA career with the Bulls, and although he showed promise, he was predominately glued to the bench. In 2021, Chicago traded the center to the Washington Wizards, and his career reached new heights with his new team.

Washington upped his minutes and gave him a chance as a starter, and they were rewarded with solid play at the center position. However, the Wizards struggled to win games, and they traded a number of their best players as a part of a roster rebuild. Gafford was one such player, as the team traded him to the Mavericks at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Gafford was the exact type of player that Dallas needed, and he has thrived individually since joining the team. The 11.2 points per game he averaged after landing in Dallas were the most of his career, and he has now proven himself as one of the best players on a team in the NBA Finals.

Like Gafford, DaShundra Morgan also is a hooper. She was a standout basketball player at Fayatteville High School in Arkansas. Morgan stayed in her home state to attend college at Arkansas. We couldn't find much more information on Morgan's personal life, nor if she has chosen a particular career path post college.

Daniel Gafford and DaShundra Morgan's relationship

It was at the University of Arkansas that Gafford and Morgan first met. They met at a house party, and Morgan made the first move. The two dated for six years before they tied the knot in 2022.

The two have been together through the highs and lows of life. Gafford, who has struggled with mental health, credits his wife for getting him out of some dark places. In college, Morgan helped Gafford open up about his problems, and in return, he was able to become more receptive to his coaches and get the help of a therapist.

Now, Gafford will be playing in the NBA Finals, and DaShundra Morgan will be right by his side. You can expect that no fan will be cheering louder for her husband than Morgan will be in the biggest series of Gafford's life.