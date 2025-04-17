There are still people who can't believe that the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there are many different reasons why people think it happened. One of those reasons was that the Mavericks' ownership wanted to build new real estate, and they were trying to save money.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has heard the financial reason rumor for the Mavericks trading Doncic, and he doesn't believe it.

“The only place that I feel defensive on behalf of the Dallas Mavericks and new ownership there is that there were some suggestions early on that the trade wasn’t done for basketball reasons,” Silver said on the Pat McAfee Show. “That somehow the new owner didn’t want to pay a maximum salary, or was focused on building a new real estate development or something else.

"I understand why Dallas Mavericks fans are so upset and I personally am a fan of Luka Doncic.. I want him to be great and I want the Dallas Mavericks to be great.. There's been so much interest in this trade and let's see how this turns out" ~ Adam Silver

“The only thing that I can say, and I feel very confident in this, is knowing Patrick Dumont, who is the governor of the team, and the people involved. They believed that they were making the best trade on behalf of the Dallas Mavericks. Whether that turns out to be true only time will tell.”

Why did the Mavericks trade Luka Doncic?

It has been suggested by the Mavericks that trading Doncic wasn't about money, and it was more about improving the team and their defense. It's still hard to see how trading a star like Doncic is improving the team, especially if you didn't get something better in return.

Some also thought that Doncic wasn't going to sign the supermax with the team, but he was supposedly building a house in Dallas, which suggests that he was ready to stay here for the long term.

No matter how the Mavericks try to shake the trade, it still may be one of the most questionable moves that the league has ever seen.