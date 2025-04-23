The NBA world seems to still be shocked about the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the season. Not only did fans have a lot to say about the trade, but the NBA players also had a handle on things to get off their chests about the move.

In The Athletic's anonymous player poll, some were asked about the Doncic trade, and one player couldn't stop dropping several F-bombs about the move.

“I think that s— was idiotic, but I don’t think it was a bad trade,” the anonymous player said. “I just think that the way they did it and everything about it was idiotic. I think them shopping the franchise (face) of their organization — for a lot of players who already feel that this is a business (like), ‘The motherf—ers don’t care about you,’ I think it sets an example, like, ‘All right, why should I give a f— about this team if this is how they’re going (to treat me)? I came in here and I was All-NBA, like, five times in six seasons, an MVP candidate, and don’t even get told about none of this.’ I’m like, ‘This organization doesn’t give a f— about me. Why would I give a f— about any organization?’”

Luka Doncic trade continues to shock NBA

Over the years, it's noticeable that players will get traded from their teams, despite how much they've done for the organization. The Doncic trade felt just like that, and it's still hard to figure out why the Mavericks made that move.

A move like this could definitely affect the team moving forward, and it was obvious that it did since the Mavericks didn't make the playoffs this season. It's not a guarantee that the Mavericks would have made the playoffs if Doncic were still on the team, but things may have ended up better for them.

General manager Nico Harrison has had to speak for the organization on why the move was made, and it still doesn't make sense why he did it.