DALLAS — On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks assigned Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford to the Texas Legends of the G League so all three players could get extra work in. The Mavs later recalled AD, Lively and Gafford, and Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided updates on them before Friday night's contest against the Detroit Pistons.

Kidd said their workouts with the Legends went well. The Mavs head coach revealed that AD played five-on-five, while Gafford and Lively were limited to three-on-three. The catch, however, is that there is still no timetable for any of their potential returns.

It does seem that all three players are trending in the right direction. Recent updates have suggested that Anthony Davis wants to return this season, but only time will tell if that comes to fruition.

Anthony Davis has played in just over one half of a game with the Mavericks since being acquired as part of the Luka Doncic deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played well in his 31 minutes of action, but AD suffered an injury and has not played since. The All-Star big man is not giving up hope of returning during the 2024-25 campaign.

Will Anthony Davis return to help Mavericks make postseason run?

At 33-37, the Mavs are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings. They have the same record as the 10th place Phoenix Suns, though, so clinching an NBA Play-In Tournament spot remains a possibility. The Mavs will need to get healthy in order to make any kind of postseason run, however.

For now, the team's limited roster is attempting to keep their postseason hopes afloat. It has been a challenging season but the Mavs still have an opportunity to reach the postseason.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mavericks' injury situation as they are made available.