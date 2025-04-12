Dallas Mavericks stars Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are among the players who have been ruled out for Sunday's season finale, per the NBA injury report. The Mavs will be playing in Memphis against the Grizzlies to conclude the regular season. With an NBA Play-In Tournament position already locked up, though, Dallas is proceeding with caution heading into Sunday's affair.

Davis led the Mavs to a 124-102 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. After the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said some players wouldn't be traveling to Memphis. It remains to be seen if AD and Thompson will travel for the game, but we do know that they will not be playing.

Thompson played just over 18 minutes on Friday. Although he's been dealing with a foot injury, Kidd said that wasn't the reason for his minutes decrease. Kidd admitted the team did not want to “wear Klay out” before Wednesday's play-in tournament game.

The Mavericks could earn the No. 9 seed with a win against the Grizzlies and a Sacramento Kings loss against the Phoenix Suns. The chances of the Suns upsetting the Kings are slim, though. Dallas is seemingly content with entering the tournament as the No. 10 seed.

Mavericks' full injury report vs. Grizzlies

In total, the Mavs have nine players listed on the injury report for Sunday's game.

Here is a look at the full report:

Anthony Davis (left adductor strain): Out

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Klay Thompson (left foot sprain): Out

PJ Washington (left ankle sprain): Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery): Out

Kessler Edwards (G League two-way): Out

Caleb Martin (right hip strain): Questionable

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture): Doubtful

The Grizzlies have not submitted their injury report as of this story's writing.

Tip-off for Sunday's Mavericks-Grizzlies clash is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST.