Dallas Mavericks fans have not been shy at expressing their disdain for the front office trading franchise star Luka Doncic. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis has been sidelined due to an adductor injury having only played one game since the trade. But Anthony Davis could be nearing a return to the court soon, which could present some problems for the Mavericks, as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Anthony Davis is progressing well enough from his injury that being able to play in a game for the Mavericks before the regular season is over is a near certainty, as per Stein. He reportedly participated in 2-on-2 practice sessions over the weekend, something he had not been able to do since being sidelined.

And it’s not only Davis that could be nearing a return to the court. Dereck Lively II, who has been sidelined since mid-January due to an ankle injury, is also close to being able to return this season, as per Stein.

The issue the Mavericks face is if it makes sense for them to have either Davis or Lively return to the court this season. As it stands, the Mavericks are 32-33 and in tenth place in the Western Conference standings. That would be good enough for a spot in the play-in.

But they’ve lost five straight games and are one and a half games back of the Phoenix Suns. The scenario that Stein presents is that the Mavericks would be better off keeping Davis and Lively sidelined for the rest of the season, thus increasing their odds of losing games. That would in turn, give them greater odds at a top lottery pick.

When the team traded for Kyrie Irving at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, they ended up missing the playoffs and used the lottery pick they got to draft Lively.