The Arizona Cardinals remain at the center of NFL coaching discussions, as head coach Jonathan Gannon’s job security continues to draw scrutiny following a brutal season. With a 3-13 record heading into the final week of the NFL season, a nightmare campaign—combined with mounting questions about Gannon’s future and the organization’s overall coaching stability—has fueled league-wide speculation.

Despite the team’s collapse, Gannon has expressed confidence that he will remain in his role. Arizona opened the season with promise but spiraled into one of the league’s worst records, a decline fueled largely by injuries and defensive breakdowns.

Expectations rose after an encouraging finish to the 2024 season, but the 2025 campaign shifted sharply. A defense that struggled to contain explosive plays, combined with persistent health issues, created weekly challenges. The situation worsened when quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending foot injury, leaving the roster severely depleted.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday and shared insight from Gannon, noting the coach showed little concern about his future despite the disappointing campaign in the desert.

Jonathan Gannon said he expects to be in the same seat next Monday for his season-ending press conference, which means he'll continue as the Cardinals head coach in 2026. I asked Gannon if he's been told his job is safe and he said he didn't want to get into that, but said: "I…
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 29, 2025

The brief statement reinforced the belief that internal conversations differ from public frustration. Gannon later added that he expects to remain in the same role for the season-ending press conference, signaling confidence in organizational support.

Several factors appear to favor continuity. The Cardinals placed a league-high number of players on injured reserve, a reality general manager Monti Ossenfort has framed as an anomaly rather than a systemic failure. Financial considerations also matter, as ownership remains cautious about absorbing another coaching buyout.

While fan sentiment has turned sharply negative, the front office appears focused on long-term stability. Retaining Gannon would allow Arizona to pair coaching continuity with a high draft pick and a healthier roster entering 2026.

As the offseason approaches, the Cardinals face a pivotal decision point. Whether patience pays off or pressure intensifies, Gannon’s confidence has become one of the defining storylines surrounding the franchise.