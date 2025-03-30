Anthony Davis joined elite company during the Dallas Mavericks-Chicago Bulls game on Saturday night. In the first quarter, Davis recorded his 1,800th career block. According to the Mavs, AD became the 11th player in NBA history to have 1,800 blocks and 18,000 points. Davis joined a list of former NBA superstars with the accomplishment.

List via the Mavs:

Hakeem Olajuwon

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Tim Duncan

David Robinson

Patrick Ewing

Shaquille O’Neal

Robert Parish

Dwight Howard

Kevin Garnett

Pau Gasol

Anthony Davis

Davis was listed as probable before the game due to a left adductor strain. AD was ultimately made available ahead of tip-off, however, and he is looking to lead the Mavericks to a crucial victory on the road.

Davis' accomplishment is certainly impressive. Any list that includes Hall of Famers such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal is a quality one. Davis is cementing his legacy as one of the better big men the game has ever seen. At only 32 years old, though, Davis still has plenty of work to do.

Leading the Mavericks to a championship within the next few years would help his legacy without question. At the moment, AD and the Mavs are focused on trying to clinch an NBA Play-In Tournament spot. Making any kind of deep postseason run this year will be a challenge, but the Mavericks are not giving up.

Dallas leads Chicago by a score of 58-55 at the half as of this story's writing. With plenty of basketball left to be played, the Mavericks will look to take care of business and get the job done. They are currently 2-1 on their road trip. Ending the trip with a victory and a 3-1 overall mark would surely suffice.

Following Saturday's game, Anthony Davis and the Mavericks will return to Dallas to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.