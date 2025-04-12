DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned a 124-102 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Mavs took care of business in their final home game of the 2024-25 regular season. Anthony Davis led the way, recording the first triple-double of his Mavericks career. AD finished the game with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and seven blocks.

AD even came close to recording a quadruple-double with his aforementioned seven blocks. Despite falling short of that herculean feat, it was an all-around quality performance for the Mavs star. Davis' passing ability was on full-display throughout the night.

After the game, Max Christie, who was also traded to Dallas along with Davis, said that AD is an underrated passing big man. Does Davis agree with Christie's assessment?

“Yeah,” Davis told reporters after the win. “I don’t really have to pass much, nor do, at times, guys want me to pass. But tonight, it was just making reads, learning from (the Mavs' most recent game) when they were doubling… So just making the right reads, and actually credit to the guys for making the shots.”

Davis finished the third quarter one assist shy of a triple-double. He had checked out with a couple of minutes remaining and the Mavs held a convincing lead once the quarter came to an end. As a result, it was uncertain as to whether or not he would even play in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis ultimately checked back into the game, though. It did not take him long to record his 10th assist, as he got the job done early in the quarter. Jason Kidd then took the star out of the game.

“Was hoping he got it there at the end of the third, but he didn't,” Kidd said. “He didn't care either way, but he's gotta make that decision… It's hard sometimes to let a triple-double pass.”

It was a crucial performance for AD. Davis endured a difficult game in Wednesday's 112-97 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic's return to Dallas stole headlines, but one has to imagine that Davis wanted to play better against his former team.

Nevertheless, Davis got back on track against the Raptors without question.

Anthony Davis and the Mavs will look to end the season on a positive note on Sunday in Memphis against the Grizzlies. The regular season finale is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Sunday afternoon in Memphis.