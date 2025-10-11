While discussing the 2025-26 Dallas Mavericks, Bill Simmons called the rookie Cooper Flagg an “over-competitive psycho,” argued Flagg’s motor will turn Dallas into a defensive nightmare, and predicted the Mavs won’t finish .500 or worse this season.

“I don't see any scenario where Dallas is .500 or under this season. They're gonna be too f**king good defensively,” Simmons said. “And the reason is because Cooper Flagg, who's an over-competitive psycho, you would've known that if you watched at Duke or followed him in high school or anything. He's a maniac.” Simmons said on a recent episode of his podcast.”

“This team is going to be such a b—-.”@BillSimmons is bullish on the Dallas Mavs going over .500—and it's all because of the immediate impact of Cooper Flagg. pic.twitter.com/LeQY695p3O — The Ringer (@ringer) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

At Duke, Flagg averaged roughly 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while showing an unusual mix of on-ball creation and playmaking for a 6-foot-8 forward. Those numbers, plus his defensive activity, helped make him one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory.

Expectations followed him to Dallas.

Article Continues Below

Simmons’ rhetoric leaned on that combination. He believes the Mavericks will be an outstanding defensive unit, calling Flagg a “maniac” who can guard multiple positions and slot into a frontcourt that already features length and shot-blockers. Simmons even invoked Jayson Tatum as a stylistic reference, saying Flagg’s competitiveness could translate into wins that the defense alone creates.

We’ve seen early flashes. In his preseason debut, Flagg turned in a tidy showing, limited minutes but useful production, as coaches try to ease the rookie into the rotation without burning him out. Those brief reps showed why veterans and analysts keep talking about his ceiling.

Add to that the fact that he's on a team with the likes of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington, and Simmons may just have pushed his point home.

Still, the narrative writes itself: a transcendent prospect lands in a defense-minded rotation, a loud analyst dubs him a “psycho” in the best way, and the league waits to see whether that edge becomes a team identity. For Mavericks fans, the start of the season can't seem to come any faster. After losing their talisman last year, they'll be eager to see if they've found a replacement in Flagg.