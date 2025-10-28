The Dallas Mavericks are losing more trust with their fan base following a turbulent start to the 2025-26 NBA campaign, and the latest news will only induce more frustration and disbelief. Undrafted guard Brandon Williams, who has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Mavs, was arrested and charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday, per Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Mavs.

Williams was granted weekend leave and missed the last two contests due to personal reasons. Dallas is already worryingly thin at point guard with Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL and Dante Exum yet to play this season because of knee soreness. These absences afforded the former Arizona Wildcats talent the opportunity to play more minutes. His potential ascension on the Mavericks' rotation is obviously put on hold for now.

It remains to be seen how the organization will respond to this reported arrest. Williams is averaging 8.4 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field in 76 career NBA games. He has logged 19 minutes this season, recording three assists and no points in the squad's first two matchups.

Dallas declined to comment on the Brandon Williams situation, per Harrod. Perhaps the team will issue a statement soon, considering the information is now making the rounds on social media.

The Mavs, currently 1-3 on their season-opening homestand, next take the court versus the also undermanned Indiana Pacers (0-3) on Wednesday night. Williams is currently listed as questionable on the injury report, due once again to personal reasons.