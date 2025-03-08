The Dallas Mavericks dropped their fourth consecutive game on Friday night, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 122-111. Despite the loss, guard Brandon Williams achieved a historic milestone, becoming only the second player in franchise history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench, joining Mark Aguirre, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Williams delivered a career-high 31 points, six assists, five rebounds, and one steal while shooting 10-for-15 from the field and four-for-eight from beyond the arc. He also converted seven of his eight free throw attempts. His impact was further reflected in his plus/minus rating, finishing with the second-highest mark on the team at +5.

Brandon Williams joins Mark Aguirre in Mavericks history amid increased role

In addition to joining Aguirre in Mavericks history, Williams became the 19th player in franchise history to score at least 30 points as a reserve, according to the Mavericks' PR team on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 25-year-old, now in his second season with Dallas, has seen increased playing time due to injuries across the roster, including Kyrie Irving, who was diagnosed with a torn ACL earlier this week and is out for the remainder of the season. Williams has made the most of his opportunities, averaging 5.5 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40% from three in 10.9 minutes across 22 games.

Williams’ best statistical season came during his rookie campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021-22, where he averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and one steal per game while playing 26.7 minutes across 24 games, including 16 starts. Last season, his first with Dallas, Williams appeared in 17 games, averaging 3.2 points and one assist per game in 6.6 minutes of action.

With the loss, the Mavericks fell to 32-32, holding the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They will look to rebound on Sunday afternoon when they face the Phoenix Suns (29-34) at 3:30 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game on ABC.