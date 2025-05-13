On Monday, it was announced that the Dallas Mavericks received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after winning the draft lottery. Dallas is now expected to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg first overall, but some experts have suggested that the Mavs could trade the No. 1 overall pick in a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal.

The Mavericks should ignore the idea and select Flagg, however.

Mavericks should capture the Flagg and ignore trade possibility

Giannis is a superstar. He is a former champion who is one of the best players in the NBA. The fact of the matter is that Antetokounmpo is going to turn 31 years old during the 2025-26 campaign, though. Anthony Davis is already 32 years old, while 33-year-old Kyrie Irving is recovering from an ACL injury.

Dallas would instantly be among the favorites to win the 2026 NBA Finals by acquiring Antetokounmpo, but their championship window would be small. A rebuild may be forced to come to fruition within a few years if Dallas turned to an Antetokounmpo, Davis, Irving and Klay Thompson-led roster.

Drafting Cooper Flagg, who is still only 18 years old, would give the Mavericks a star for the future. They could build around Flagg for years to come. Dallas needs a new franchise star after trading Luka Doncic this past season and Flagg could fill the void.

Flagg is also regarded as a reliable two-way player. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison has made it extremely clear that he values defense, so Flagg should fit into his approach.

Rumors will surely swirl over the next month and a half. Some experts may even suggest that the Mavericks should consider trading the No. 1 overall pick. However, the Mavs need to ignore the trade possibility.

On Wednesday, June 25 the Mavericks should make Cooper Flagg their new star in the 2025 NBA Draft.