DALLAS — Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel were roommates at Duke a year ago. Now, they are the frontrunners for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Flagg's Dallas Mavericks and Knueppel's Charlotte Hornets went head-to-head on Thursday night in Dallas. While the Hornets earned a competitive 123-121 victory, Flagg set a new career-high with 49 points scored in the game.

Knueppel also played well, however. He finished the game with 34 points. Following the contest, Flagg shared his thoughts on competing against his former Duke basketball teammate for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

“It's incredible,” Flagg told reporters. “I wouldn't want to be in any other position… We will both be looking back on this night, this whole year in general the rest of our lives. We will be talking about it and stuff like that. It's just so special to have this opportunity in general. You know, I have three former teammates that play for the Hornets, so just to have that type of stuff, it's so special to me.”

So, has there been any light-hearted trash-talk between Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel?

“We didn't send each other any texts before the game, but out there, of course, you know, talking a little bit,” Flagg said. “Chirping back and forth… Just having fun, you know?”

Cooper Flagg gives Kon Knueppel his flowers

While Flagg admitted there was some light-hearted trash talk, he is still a fan of his friend's game. Flagg gave Knueppel his flowers while speaking to reporters on Thursday night.

“I think it's pretty well known that was my roommate last year,” Flagg said. “Just to have a night like this with him, I know how special he is and how hard he works. It's just funny, you know, I think 10-plus years down the road, I think we will both be looking back at this as a pretty special thing. I know we will both be in this league for a long time, so it's pretty special.

“That's my brother for life. I got really high praise for him and what he can do.”

Flagg was selected first overall by the Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Knueppel was selected just a few picks later at No. 4 overall by the Hornets.

Flagg was expected by many to be the favorite in the Rookie of the Year conversation. While that has indeed come to fruition, there were not many who expected Knueppel to be his primary competition for the award. Yet, that is the case at the moment.

Following his 49-point masterclass on Thursday night, Flagg is now averaging 19.5 points on 48.2 percent field goal shooting. He is also recording per game averages of 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. As for Knueppel, he is averaging 18.9 points on 48.6 percent field goal and 42.9 percent three-point shooting to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

The NBA Rookie of the Year race is far from decided. It is up for grabs at the moment.

The former Duke roommates and now good friends clearly have respect for one another, but they are also both extremely competitive. Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel are focused on wins and losses above all else, but they would probably both love to win the Rookie of the Year as well.