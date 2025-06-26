The Dallas Mavericks completed what was a near formality on Wednesday night, officially sending the card in and drafting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. The move has been assumed for months now after Dallas improbably won the NBA Draft Lottery, and now it is official.

Shortly after the selection was made, Flagg went to speak with the media for the first time as a Maverick. It didn't take long for him to get asked about his head coach, Jason Kidd, who has been rumored to be involved in the New York Knicks' coaching search.

Flagg was asked if he had received assurances that Kidd would be around for his rookie season, but the former Duke star talked about Kidd's potential vision for him instead via Zach Gelb.

“I haven't had those conversations yet at all,” Flagg said. “I think talking with Coach Kidd in the workout and even after I got picked on the phone for a minute, I think he's just excited. He has a good vision for me and what I can do and how I can impact the game, so I'm just excited to talk to him more.”

It shouldn't be too difficult for Kidd, or whoever else is coaching the Mavericks next season, to help find a role where Flagg can fit in and be one of the most impactful rookies in basketball next season. The one-and-done phenom can do it all on the court on both ends of the floor and should immediately be an impact player in Dallas.

Flagg is one of the best off-ball defenders in this draft, which should make him a lethal partner on that end of the floor with Anthony Davis. Offensively, he can score from all three levels and is a great playmaker capable of making his teammates better while he is on the court.

Flagg will be asked to do some heavy lifting at the start of his career while Kyrie Irving makes it back from an ACL injury, but if his Duke tape is any indication, he is more than capable of carrying the load.