The Atlanta Falcons received some great news when it came to the availability of star receiver Drake London ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

London has been dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss multiple weeks throughout the 2025 NFL season. He returned in Atlanta's Week 17 matchup against Arizona on Dec. 21 but had a limited impact with three catches for 27 yards.

The Falcons revealed their inactive list ahead of the matchup, which showed that London was not on the report. As a result, this meant that the star receiver is available to play in the contest as NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

What lies ahead for Drake London, Falcons

It is great news for the Falcons to get as Drake London will be active in the receiving attack against the Rams.

London has taken part in 10 games despite missing six games due to the knee injury. In those appearances, he has made 63 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns.

London stands out as the Falcons' top receiver as he nears the completion of his fourth season in the NFL. Atlanta will hope for better results in the future as 2017 marks the last time the franchise reached the playoffs.

Atlanta has a 6-9 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC South Division standings. They are above the New Orleans Saints while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 12th place. They are above the Saints and Washington Commanders while trailing the Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Following their matchup against the Rams on Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Falcons will prepare for their regular-season finale. They will be at home when they host the Saints on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.