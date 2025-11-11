The Philadelphia Eagles tied the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC after beating the Green Bay Packers in a low-scoring contest, 10-7, at Lambeau Field on Monday.

The Eagles improved to 7-2, as their title defense continues to stay on the right track.

As Philadelphia's offense sputtered, the defense took over, with Jaelan Philipps providing a huge boost in his debut with the Eagles.

Their only touchdown came in the fourth quarter after Jalen Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith on a 36-yard pass, giving the Eagles a 10-0 lead with 10:35 left in the game.

Smith touted their win and stressed that they have learned to tune out the outside noise, especially the haters.

“It only matters what we do inside the field, man. It's only about the guys who are in there, the coaches, you know. When you have success, you'll gonna have people who talk about you, talk down, and go hate on you,” said the 26-year-old star in an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.

“If you ain't got no haters, you ain't doing something right.”

In true Van Pelt fashion, the veteran anchor had a quick-witted response to Smith: “Katt Wiliams taught us that.”

If you don't know who that is, you are not cultured enough.

Kidding aside, the Eagles are not joking around in their quest to reclaim the throne. Even their paltry offense didn't stop them from pulling off the win against the Packers.

Hurts went 15-of-26 for 183 yards and one touchdown, while Smith had four receptions for 69 yards and a score. Saquon Barkley had 22 carries for 60 yards.

The Eagles will continue to have a huge target on their backs, and they know it. Haters be damned.