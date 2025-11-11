Under the primetime lights once again, the Green Bay Packers were left searching for answers. After a 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to close Week 10, head coach Matt LaFleur took full responsibility for an offense that has scored only 20 points over its last two games.

The Packers finished with 261 total yards and were shut out for three quarters, managing just one touchdown despite multiple trips into Eagles territory. Jordan Love threw for 176 yards with no touchdowns and a lost fumble, while the running game never found traction. Green Bay’s offensive struggles overshadowed another strong effort from its defense, which kept the game within reach until the final minutes.

Meanwhile, the Eagles did just enough to escape Lambeau Field with a win. Their offense totaled 294 yards, with Jalen Hurts completing 18-of-26 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown to DeVonta Smith, who finished with 69 receiving yards. Saquon Barkley added 60 rushing yards on 22 carries in a balanced, if unspectacular, performance that proved enough to hand the Packers their second straight loss.

Packers fan Nicholas Geyen shared LaFleur’s message on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the game, capturing the coach’s tone of accountability amid growing fan frustration.

“But ultimately, we have to do a much better job, and it always starts with myself.” — Matt LaFleur pic.twitter.com/qjfvZurglE — Nicholas Geyen (@nicholasgeyen) November 11, 2025

LaFleur’s leadership approach has long emphasized self-reflection, but with Green Bay now 5-3-1 and its offense averaging under 14 points per game over the past three weeks, words may no longer be enough. As the Packers prepare for a crucial Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants, the 46-year-old coach faces mounting pressure to turn accountability into action.